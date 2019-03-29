

(LEFT) Former vice president Joe Biden. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg); (RIGHT) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (Mandel Ngan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

The Third Way, a moderate Democratic group, is out with some intriguing polling showing the preferences of 1,200 likely Democratic primary voters. There’s strong evidence that sticking to the center and focusing on bread-and-butter issues just as Democrats did in 2018 will pay dividends.

Asked to name their top issues, voters identified in order: Reducing the cost of health care (43 percent); reducing taxes on the working and middle class (33 percent); addressing climate change (30 percent); making the wealthy and corporations pay more in taxes (27 percent); fixing our immigration system including providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants (27 percent); passing gun safety legislation (26 percent); passing a single-payer, Medicare for All health plan (20 percent). Other issues including free college and guaranteed jobs ranked much lower.

Far and away the two most important qualities (both at 43 percent) for a nominee were standing up to President Trump when he threatens American values and appealing to a broad range of voters. In a series of questions designed to contrast far-left and center-left views, the latter prevailed by enormous margins:

Works across party lines to bring the country together and get things done, even if it means not getting everything they want (83 percent) vs. Will be uncompromising in their policy stances, standing firm even if it means policies may not be passed (11 percent)

Will focus on expanding opportunity to more people and places (59 percent) vs. Will focus on reducing income inequality (33 percent)

Moves further to the left to generate enthusiasm and increase participation among progressives and liberals (22 percent) vs. Appeals to a broad range of voters, including people who may have voted for Trump in 2016 (70 percent)

Has the best chance to beat Donald Trump (65 percent) vs. Most closely matches my policy preferences (28 percent)

Would you rather see a Democratic candidate for president who says we should mend, but not end capitalism (55 percent) vs. one who calls himself a Democratic Socialist (23 percent)

Would you rather see someone who offers ideas that shift the national debate but may take many years to accomplish (14 percent) vs. one who offers ideas that address urgent problems affecting people today (79 percent)

A candidate who wants to put a limit on out-of-pocket costs and insure everyone (44 percent) vs. A candidate who wants to pass a single-payer, Medicare for All government-run plan (32 percent)

Abolishing ICE (26 percent) vs. not abolishing (50 percent)

Putting many of these together, the pollsters asked if voters wanted A) A candidate who favored single-payer government-run health-care plan for all Americans, sometimes called Medicare for All, a guaranteed government job for all Americans, free college for all Americans OR B) A candidate who supports creating 1 million new apprenticeship positions, making sure every American who works has a private retirement account on top of Social Security, and building on Obamacare to limit out-of-pocket health care costs and insure everyone. Candidate A got 32 percent, Candidate B 49 percent.

Many more Democrats said they wanted their party to be more moderate (45 percent) than to be more progressive (21 percent). And these voters overwhelmingly thought a new Amazon headquarters would have positive (60 percent) rather than a negative (20 percent) impact on their community. (Jeffrey P. Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and chief executive of Amazon).

It should not be surprising that former vice president Joe Biden is the clear leader in the “best chance” to beat Trump, with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke a distance back. What we don’t know is whether these results reflect name ID or ideological preference.

Now, do not confuse Democrats with Republicans. By wide margins Democratic primary voters want to tax the rich more (83 percent, 50 percent very strongly). They favor activist government in the tradition of past Democratic presidents. However, neither Sanders nor firebrands like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are representative of the primary electorate, although you might not guess so based on the media coverage.

Candidates racing far to the left may want to rethink their approach. The smarter move would seem to be to be progressive “enough."

The poll of 1,200 likely 2020 Democratic primary voters or caucusers nationwide was taken between March 7 and March 10, and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.