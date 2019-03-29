

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heaps scorn on Attorney General William Barr, saying his letter about special counsel Robert S. Mueller's III's report was "condescending" during a news conference in Washington on March 28, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Opinion writer

There’s no real defense for his butting in as he did. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): “No thank you Mr. Attorney General. We do not need your interpretation. Show us the report and we can draw our own conclusions. We don’t need you interpreting for us. It was condescending, it was arrogant and wasn’t the right thing to do. The sooner they can give us the information, the sooner we can make a judgment about it.” Bingo!

He shouldn’t have played defense counsel for President Trump. “The still-secret report on Russian interference in the 2016 election submitted by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, last week was more than 300 pages long, according to the Justice Department, a length that raises new questions about Attorney General William P. Barr’s four-page summary.”

I’d like to hear their defense. “Members of the Sackler family who control OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP allegedly used a web of corporate entities to transfer funds from the company to themselves, moves the New York attorney general says were fraudulent, on the basis that the company was already insolvent or close to it. An amended lawsuit filed Thursday by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Purdue and eight individual Sackler family members is pushing a novel argument that profits paid to Purdue’s owners should be clawed back because of mounting litigation filed against the company.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) explains why the current collegiate athletic system isn’t defensible. “Under the current system, students in big-time athletic programs are shortchanged on their education as the college sports machine demands more of their time and more pressure to win. Meanwhile, coaches, universities, broadcasters and even shoe companies are raking in the cash and sending a relatively small percentage of the money to students in the form of scholarships.”

In defense of cable TV news the town halls have been terrific. “What makes [Mayor Pete] Buttigieg’s leap all the more remarkable is less than half of Democrats have even heard of him. When you take into account Buttigieg’s lack of name recognition with his current upturn, it suggests that he has a lot of room to grow. One way we can get at this is by taking an average of recent national polls that asked about candidate favorability. When you control for each candidate’s name recognition, Buttigieg’s very favorable rating outperforms the expected baseline by more than any other candidate except [Joe] Biden.”

Which Republicans are going to defend this stuff? “[Stephen] Moore’s nomination has been trashed by financial experts on all sides of the aisle, previewing an ugly and contentious path to confirmation. Republicans couldn’t come up with a suitable replacement for Obamacare for the first two years of Trump’s presidency, despite holding both the House and Senate. Dismantling the law now would leave 20 million Americans without health care—a politically dangerous proposition headed into 2020. The issue is seen as the primary factor in the G.O.P.’s losses in the 2018 midterms. And the Special Olympics? [Education Secretary Betsy] DeVos’s proposal—which, to be clear, was simply that: a proposal—is a nonstarter, even among Republicans.”

The GOP appears ready to go down defending this guy. “With Trump now virtually assured to seek another term after the Barr letter, such a defining election is exactly what the veteran Democratic pollster Stanley B. Greenberg is expecting. He believes that the president has presented Democrats with the opportunity to cement a majority coalition by identifying the GOP so unequivocally with opposition to demographic and cultural change and with an economic agenda tilted heavily toward the interests of the most affluent.” Yup.