South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s chances of winning the Democratic presidential nomination remain tiny. He’s up against far-better-known candidates with national fundraising operations and years of experience in national office. Buttigieg has neither and instead must rely on his sophisticated intellect and earnestness. Perhaps that is the key to his successful rise in the polls — he’s running on merit in a political time when it seems the dumbest, most cynical candidates have a lock on the electorate.

Whether in a CNN town hall or a sit-down with Bill Maher (a tougher interviewer than many cable news anchors) he remains unflappable:

Here’s a candidate who refuses to talk down to audiences. He does not wave his arms and rely on empty catchphrases. He does not rant and rave, nor scowl and finger wag. He has interesting things to say in part because he’s interested in the world, well-read and thoughtful. In short, he radiates hope that voters are, like he is, kind, curious and reasonable. You wind up rooting for him if only because it would reflect well on voters whom we’ve come to see as easily duped by manipulative pols appealing to their baser instincts.

It’s not insane to think Buttigieg could continue his rise in the polls and finish high in the pack in early primary states. For better or worse, early state contests bestow legitimacy on candidates and thin the herd. There’s a great leveling after a few contests wherein underdogs gain stature merely by surviving. Once they’ve run the gantlet in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, lesser-known candidates receive money and attention on a par with familiar names.

One senses that in a smaller field Buttigieg’s intellectual gifts and authenticity will distinguish him from the stale, shop-worn messages of his opponents.

Even if Buttigieg doesn’t win a single delegate he’ll have performed a valuable service to his party and the country. He’s making it cool to be an intellectual and a progressive with values rooted in faith. And he has reminded us we don’t need to settle for mediocrity in our elected leaders. We can demand they be smart, decent and infused with a sense of public service.

For all that, we can say, well done, Mayor Buttigieg.

