

President Trump listens to a question from a member of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “Can you imagine for one moment if Democrats had taken the [Ken] Starr memo and said; ‘This exonerates the president, nothing to see here'? New Gingrich’s head would have exploded.”

2. “He’s never really put together the coalition or the funding to get it done. I’ve shown how I can get this plan done and as president, I will get it done."

3. “Why do you and why does the president say that Mueller found no obstruction? … He makes no such statement … The president’s out there saying full exoneration.”

4. “Mayor Pete Buttigieg is going to be the factor on the debate stage that we will all be talking about afterwards.”

5. "The special counsel cleared the president on collusion, absolutely no question about it. But he especially did not clear him on the question of obstruction, so why is the president telling Americans something that is not true?”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

Read more:

Paul Waldman: First infrastructure plan of 2020 campaign: What it is and why it matters

Max Boot: The speech Trump should have given after the Mueller report dropped

Henry Olsen: If Democrats want to protect the rule of law, they can’t rush the Mueller report

Jennifer Rubin: Distinguished pol of the week: Obscure no longer

The Ranking Commmittee: Buttigieg is leaving Beto in the dust