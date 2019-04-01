

Wooded and unimproved land bought by Georgetown University for a solar panel project in La Plata. (Mary F. Calvert for The Washington Post)

Richard Karel is a freelance writer living in Baltimore.

Irony is an “incongruity between the actual result of a sequence of events and the normal or expected result.” And irony was invoked repeatedly by the many speakers Feb. 27 at a Maryland Department of the Environment hearing in La Plata on a proposed Georgetown University solar farm. The farm, if built in the proposed location, would require the destruction of some 240 acres of critical forest and wetlands habitat in Charles County. This “green” proposal would ironically destroy a substantial piece of the Nanjemoy Forest, the largest remaining forest in Southern Maryland.

Considering that the hearing took place at 7 p.m. on a Wednesday in February, it was striking that 150 people showed up — almost all in opposition. Approximately 80 people spoke, and the MDE planned an additional hearing to accommodate those who were not able to speak in the allotted three hours.

I learned of the hearing on short notice from Maryland-D. C. Audubon and chose to drive down from my home in Baltimore. I spoke very briefly and commented that unlike Las Vegas, what happens in the Nanjemoy Forest does not stay in the Nanjemoy Forest. Destruction of critical habitat there, or elsewhere, affects water and air quality, the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the ability of neotropical migratory birds and other wildlife to survive and thrive in an increasingly fragmented state, national and global ecosystem. It is, perhaps, a truism to state that “everything is connected,” but it is, nonetheless, true and particularly critical as development in Southern Maryland and elsewhere continues to destroy lands and wetlands that have provided habitat for multiple species for thousands of years.

It was clear that all of the speakers favor an aggressive move toward sustainable, renewable energy production, including solar. I source 100 percent of my electricity through renewable resources. But as I and many others said, we need more renewables and more forests.

Even where there are set asides of equal amounts of forested acreage elsewhere — which was not offered in this case — the sum of two separate habitats does not equal a whole. Habitat fragmentation is detrimental to birds and other wildlife because the carrying capacity of larger, contiguous undeveloped ecosystems provides benefits that cannot be replicated in smaller parcels.

Others have commented, in this newspaper and elsewhere, on the particular merits of the area proposed for destruction, but some of these facts bear repeating. The Maryland Department of the Environment has designated the area as a Target Ecological Area that is defined as “lands and watersheds identified as the most ecologically valuable area in the state and preferred for conservation funding.” Maryland also assessed the proposed site as having the highest rating for habitat connectivity, rare species and wildlife habitat and proximity to protected lands.

Among the few who spoke in support of the solar farm were two attorneys representing the landowners, who said that they were attempting to settle an estate and stated that if they were not able to complete this deal the owners might clear-cut the parcel. This is a classic clash of private property rights versus community accountability — and one possible solution, raised by a participant at the hearing, was purchase of the parcel by a conservation trust.

Another key consideration is the availability of already cleared land, including idle farmland and, according to one speaker, an unused gravel pit as alternative sites for the solar farm. There is strong support for clean, renewable energy. But is critical that those proposing projects from solar farms to wind turbines consider the overall impact in the siting and implementation of such projects to ensure that their net effect is not undermined or negated.

It is, indeed, ironic, that this supposedly “green” project would destroy 240 acres of environmentally critical greenery. Georgetown University can and must do better.