* Rachael Bade reports that attention to security in the Trump White House is exactly as strict as you’d expect:

A White House whistleblower told lawmakers that more than two dozen denials for security clearances have been overturned during the Trump administration, calling Congress her “last hope” for addressing what she considers improper conduct that has left the nation’s secrets exposed. Tricia Newbold, a longtime White House security adviser, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that she and her colleagues issued “dozens” of denials for security clearance applications that were later approved despite their concerns about blackmail, foreign influence or other red flags, according to panel documents released Monday. Newbold, an 18-year veteran of the security clearance process who has served under both Republican and Democratic presidents, said she warned her superiors that clearances “were not always adjudicated in the best interest of national security” — and was retaliated against for doing so.

* Chelsea Janes reports on the Democrats' ambitious plans to remake the political system:

Pete Buttigieg wants to abolish the electoral college. Sen. Elizabeth Warren hopes to ban gerrymandering. Sen. Cory Booker talks about limiting terms for Supreme Court justices. Beto O’Rourke is weighing an expansion of the high court. The Democratic presidential hopefuls, prodded by a frustrated base, are pushing fundamental changes to the American political system. Aimed at changing how presidents are chosen and laws are passed, the proposals go beyond typical campaign issues such as health care and taxes to challenge the basic rules of American democracy. Many of those ideas face long odds against enactment. But the conversation speaks volumes about the state of the Democratic Party in the age of Trump, reflecting a sentiment in the party that the system has stopped working fairly — a grievance once voiced more often by conservatives, including President Trump.

* Rep. Jerry Nadler explains why he’s going to subpoena the unredacted Mueller report.

* Former prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains how Attorney General William P. Barr might employ various legal definitions to seriously limit how much of Mueller’s findings he ends up disclosing.

* John Stoehr says Rep. Adam Schiff showed Democrats exactly what they should say about the Mueller report.

* Ryan Reilly reports on the effects Trump's relentless attacks on the FBI have had on the bureau.

* Jonathan Bernstein notes that despite punditry claiming Trump would get a lift from the Barr “exoneration,” we’re once again seeing that Trump’s deep unpopularity is an important story.

* Daniel Block walks us through some very unsettling scenarios that might unfold, should Trump lose in 2020 and refuse to concede.

* Timothy O’Brien explains what the media have gotten right and wrong in their coverage of the Russia scandal.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham reports that the White House and Republicans in Congress are not on remotely the same page when it comes to health care.

* Brent Staples explains how blackface was always a tool to reinforce white supremacy.

* Ian Millhiser says Justice Neil Gorsuch just eviscerated the Eighth Amendment.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Joe Biden is a link to the past, and not in a good way.

* And Michael Grunwald goes deep inside the race to create the burger of the future.