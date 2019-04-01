

Sound Bend, Ind., Mayor Peter Buttigieg. (Derek Henkle/AFP)

Opinion writer

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted Monday morning:

This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year. We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I'll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters. pic.twitter.com/rDmTEiTfCs — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 1, 2019

Now, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who had a full-blown presidential network left over from 2016, likely raised more than that amount when final numbers are released. Beto O’Rourke, with a ton of free media, could raise even more, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) should raise huge amounts as well, thanks to her California donor base and a sophisticated small-donor operation. (The New York Times reported recently that she “has systematically constructed a database of donors and email addresses that raised several million dollars for her fellow Democrats, demonstrating an uncommon potency for a first-term senator. ... Her digital following serves as a kind of stealth weapon, putting her in perhaps the best position to challenge the small-dollar fund-raising operations of two top rivals.”)

What is remarkable is that Buttigieg had none of those advantages and, until recently, virtually no name-ID outside Indiana. Yet he’s very likely to come in ahead of some U.S. senators and /or governors. A crazy-smart, new face brimming with earnestness was apparently what some Democrats were looking for.

So now what? Aside from building out campaign staff and using paid media to further increase his name-ID, Buttigieg has a chance to expand upon his generational change idea. In doing so, he can lay down a critique of the baby boom generation of politicians that includes most of his competitors.

First is financial corruption, a vulnerability for President Trump but also for Democratic politicians who have done very little when they were in office. “No,” he should remind us, is a complete sentence. That means for those in public office no gifts, no emoluments, no business holdings, no active investments (i.e. everything in a blind trust), no secret meetings with lobbyists, no nepotism, no conflicts of interest and no lobbyist jobs for five years after office.

Second, Buttigieg’s most memorable line was “I was born to make myself useful.” We are all, or should be. He’s the perfect figure to push for a voluntary national service plan akin to ROTC. The country pays for your college; you pay it back in domestic service. If ever we needed places to foster national purpose and break down geographic, racial and socioeconomic barriers, now’s the time.

Third, remarkably no one in the field has picked up on the elite college scandal. It’s time to cajole elite universities into diversifying their admissions so that 60 percent of the kids aren’t from the top 1 percent. It’s time institutions sitting on billions in endowments get pushed them to cut or drastically reduce tuition or lose their tax-exempt status. Meanwhile, employers who require a college diploma for jobs that clearly don’t need one, thereby disproportionately hurting nonwhites (i.e. constitute discrimination under an adverse impact theory), should face legal consequences under Title VII’s anti-discrimination provisions. In short, expand college for those who want it; remove where possible college as a barrier to employment.

Fourth, Buttigieg reminds us that he once worked for McKinsey and likes to immerse himself in data. That should be his model for governance. Cost out the consequences of climate change and the economic benefits of transition to a green economy. Cost out the economic benefit of forward positioned forces to understand the benefits or our alliances. Cost out the benefits of foreign aid. In short, Buttigieg should end government by myth, prejudice, irrationality and ignorance. With a brainy president, we should get brainy government, backed up by facts and subject to rigorous analysis. That’s about as anti-Trump as you could get.

Read more:

E.J. Dionne Jr.: Pete Buttigieg has broken through the noise on community and religion

Greg Sargent: How Democrats can defeat Trump and his ugly ideas, according to Pete Buttigieg

Karen Tumulty: What does Pete Buttigieg bring to the table? Experience — really.

Evan Wolfson: Pete Buttigieg’s radical normalcy

David Byler: Pete Buttigieg could become the first gay president. Americans are ready for one.