

Traffic on Sixth Avenue passes by advertisements featuring Fox News personalities in New York on March 13. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Media critic

In certain precincts, noted John Oliver on his HBO show Sunday night, the good news concerning the Trump-Russia scandal has displaced the bad news. “That doesn’t normally happen,” said Oliver. “The O.J. Simpson murders were not reported as ‘Affordable House Becomes Available in Brentwood.’ There’s something pretty big missing from that headline.”

On Fox News and like-minded outlets, said Oliver, commentators did something a bit underhanded, considering what’s in the summary of the Mueller report furnished a week ago by Attorney General William P. Barr. Quoting the report itself, Barr noted that the special counsel “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities"; on the obstruction-of-justice front, the Mueller report "does not exonerate” the president. Even so, Oliver pointed out, certain folks “took their one piece of good news and rounded it up to two.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity: “No collusion, no obstruction of justice.”

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro: “No collusion, no obstruction, nothing.”

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs: “Victorious, exonerated, vindicated.”

Such proclamations from President Trump’s very own media soldiers are critical to his political future. Thanks to their level of certainty, any attempt to paint a more nuanced picture of the Mueller report after its release to Congress — which Barr says will happen sometime this month, in redacted form — will find minimal success.

And anywhere you find Hannity shilling, you find tremendous irony. For months and months, Hannity inveighed against the upper echelons of the leadership in federal law enforcement, complaining they were part of a scheme to dig up dirt on Trump. Yet all of a sudden, he shows tremendous confidence that a four-page summary of the Mueller report emerging from the Justice Department is automatically worthy of our trust. “Now, the media, of course — they wanted this president to be guilty of treason,” said Hannity on Friday night. “They wanted him to fail spectacularly. They still do. That’s why they are now demanding that the Mueller report … be released in full, and that the summary report from the Attorney General Barr is not to be trusted. But Barr announced he’s going to release the whole thing anyway, so why would he lie when he knows he’s releasing it and everyone is going to see it? Pretty bizarre."

For the record, the Erik Wemple Blog isn’t alleging that Barr had lied in his summary. He may, however, have formulated a sunny synopsis, considering that the Mueller document numbers more than 300 pages. Once that redacted product surfaces in the near future, news organizations will do their best to summarize its contents. The Hannity-Pirro-Dobbs team, meanwhile, will do their best to cherry-pick those portions that support what they’ve been saying: no collusion, no obstruction, nothing.

It’s a fair bet that their viewers will come away with that idea as well, no matter what’s in the document.

