

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at a forum Saturday at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. (Nati Harnik)

Opinion writer

The victory lap didn’t fool them. “According to a new NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, 29 percent of Americans say they believe Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing, based on what they have heard about Mueller’s findings, while 40 percent say they do not believe he has been cleared.”

The rest of his network has been fooling their audience, so confusion is understandable. “Chris Wallace Repeatedly Nails Kellyanne Conway on Trump Claim of Total Exoneration: ‘Just Isn’t True.' "

No candidate should fool herself/himself. This is daunting: “Ms. Warren’s early troubles reflect the broader challenges confronting the vast Democratic field, all vying for money and attention as they seek to dethrone President Trump. Harvesting online donations does not come easily to noncelebrity candidates, and the party’s longstanding fascination with youthful charisma — along with its current, Trump-driven fixation on electability — can outweigh qualities like experience or policy expertise.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar isn’t fooled by the acting White House chief of staff’s empty promises. “ ‘The president’s Justice Department announced that they’re going to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which, contrary to what Mr. [Mick] Mulvaney just said, means that people will be kicked off their insurance for pre-existing conditions,’ ” Klobuchar said on “This Week.” Yup.

If you can’t even fool Rick Santorum, it might be time to rethink: “I think the idea of closing the border is a bad idea. I understand why the president’s doing it. He’s upset with Mexico.” A temper tantrum, in other words.

I don’t think Trump can fool his own State Department. Jake Tapper: “The State Department says the Trump administration will cut aid to the ‘Northern Triangle’ Central American countries — but experts in the administration say this will make the number of undocumented immigrants go UP not down.”

His supporters shouldn’t fool themselves. This kind of conduct will be an issue. " Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he doesn’t believe he ever acted inappropriately toward women but will ‘listen respectfully’ to suggestions he did."