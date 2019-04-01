UP: Criticism of Attorney General William P. Barr
DOWN: Doing a victory lap before reading the entire report
UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
DOWN: Trying to predict the Democratic nominee
UP: Democrats’ desire to talk about health care
DOWN: Republicans’ reaction to President Trump seeking to abolish Obamacare
UP: Number of times Trump has promised to produce his own health-care plan
DOWN: Any indication there is such a health-care plan
UP: Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to run on health care in 2018
DOWN: Impeachment talk
UP: Need to aid Central American countries from which migrants flee
DOWN: Trump’s proposed aid cuts to Central American countries
UP: Number of Democratic presidential candidates
DOWN: Number of viable Democratic presidential candidates
UP: Evidence the economy is slowing down
DOWN: Trump’s reelection chances if economy stalls
UP: Confusion over handling of the Jussie Smollett case
DOWN: Politicians’ commenting on the Jussie Smollett case
UP: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand
DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May
