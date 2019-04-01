

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, hugs a woman as she visited Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington. (TVNZ via AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Criticism of Attorney General William P. Barr

DOWN: Doing a victory lap before reading the entire report

UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

DOWN: Trying to predict the Democratic nominee

UP: Democrats’ desire to talk about health care

DOWN: Republicans’ reaction to President Trump seeking to abolish Obamacare

UP: Number of times Trump has promised to produce his own health-care plan

DOWN: Any indication there is such a health-care plan

UP: Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to run on health care in 2018

DOWN: Impeachment talk

UP: Need to aid Central American countries from which migrants flee

DOWN: Trump’s proposed aid cuts to Central American countries

UP: Number of Democratic presidential candidates

DOWN: Number of viable Democratic presidential candidates

UP: Evidence the economy is slowing down

DOWN: Trump’s reelection chances if economy stalls

UP: Confusion over handling of the Jussie Smollett case

DOWN: Politicians’ commenting on the Jussie Smollett case

UP: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand

DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May

