Note: This piece reveals some details about the end of the film “Us.”

The first image in “Us” is a warning. That caution isn’t about an impending attack from the Tethered, the doppelgängers who are revealed as the movie’s primary antagonists, or even about the underground world that those on the surface have long ignored. Instead, it comes in the form of a report from scientists on TV discussing how the changing climate might affect the San Francisco Bay area. That report comes in a 1986-set prologue, before the film even hints at its central conflict.

“Us” powers itself on an ambiguous metaphor, but one of the things Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” follow-up wrestles with is the prospect of a worldwide climate catastrophe. It’s part of a long history of eco-horror. In its previous incarnations, eco-horror has spawned classics such as “Jaws” and “The Birds,” movies about animals that revolt against humanity. “Us” is part of a new wave in eco-horror, though, one defined less by threats from the animal kingdom and more by the existential terror of living on a planet that you come to realize doesn’t want you there.

The events in “Us,” in which doppelgängers who live underground begin killing off their surface counterparts, are an attack from Earth itself. These doppelgängers, are the result of an abandoned experiment, and they believe that those on the surface have failed to appreciate what a gift the natural world is.

Red (Lupita Nyong’o), the doppelgänger who leads this revolution, succeeds because of the willful ignorance of those on the surface. The movie’s title serves as a constant reminder that its characters have failed to engage with the threats that they themselves create. The doppelgängers, like climate change, are everyone’s problem, which makes them easy to ignore and hard to tackle.

Like “Us,” the 2018 movie “Annihilation” imagines a world where humanity is under attack. Through the “Shimmer,” a natural force that seems to be expanding and reshaping the world, “Annihilation” examines what it means to exist in a place that shapes who and what you are.

In the film, a team of women enters the Shimmer to investigate it. Eventually, they discover that it’s refracting their DNA, changing them in ways that they have no control over. It’s a reversal of how humanity has interacted with the planet thus far, a clever inversion of the destruction humanity has wreaked on its home. Although the Shimmer has elements of conventional horror, “Annihilation’s” vision of it also contains plenty of beauty. One member of the team is mauled to death by a mutated bear, while another seems to transform into a tree, embracing the change even at the cost of her humanity . In “Annihilation,” the contradictions of a world that’s both threatening and inviting are on full display.

“Us” and “Annihilation” both offer eco-horror in a subtle, ambiguous way. They have the environment on their mind, but also ideas about repressed memories, trauma and depression. The same can be said about 2017’s “Mother!” though it’s not nearly as subtle.

The movie takes place entirely inside a beautiful house, following a woman as she attempts to keep humanity from destroying it. “Mother!” deploys its metaphor with blunt force. The house is ruined, and the woman taking care of it decides to burn it all down. Salvation is already out of reach.

All three movies begin with a feeling of dread about an impending crisis that hasn’t yet come to pass. By the end, these crises have arrived, and they’ve wreaked havoc.

These films indicate a new phase in what eco-horror is. Of them, only “Annihilation” is directly about nature, and even there, the metaphors are open to interpretation. All three use allegory to get at a kind of dread that feels uniquely pitched to the issue of climate change. In “Jaws,” there was a shark to kill. In “The Birds,” the threat was bigger, but it was still possible to survive. The problems in “Us” and other recent eco-horror feel unsolvable.

By the final moments in “Us,” the invaders seem to have killed off most of their surface-dwelling counterparts around the world. In “Annihilation,” the Shimmer isn’t stopped, and the film’s protagonist is transformed by it. In “Mother!,” the house is totally destroyed.

In each movie, the problem is either too large or too severe or both. We waited too long, let things get too bad, and there is no recourse. There’s no way out, no note of hope for a brighter tomorrow. Instead, these movies feel like desperate pleas. “Us” starts with a warning, but its ending offers a vision of a world overrun. The family at its center survives, but the world, it seems, does not. In modern eco-horror, the hope is not to fix the problem. The hope is that, when the damage is done, it will be possible to start over.

