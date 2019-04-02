Opinion writer

* Betsy Woodruff reports that once again the Trump administration has its priorities in the right place:

The Department of Homeland Security has disbanded a group of intelligence analysts who focused on domestic terrorism, The Daily Beast has learned. Numerous current and former DHS officials say they find the development concerning, as the threat of homegrown terrorism—including white supremacist terrorism—is growing. In the wake of this move, officials said the number of analytic reports produced by DHS about domestic terrorism, including the threat from white supremacists, has dropped significantly. People in and close to the department said this has generated significant concern at headquarters.

C’mon, we all know that when a white person shoots up a synagogue or sends bombs through the mail, that isn’t “terrorism” and therefore it’s not something to worry about.

* Damian Paletta and Josh Dawsey report that the White House is trying to figure out how to implement the president’s latest genius idea without crippling the American economy:

Senior White House officials are looking at ways to exempt commercial trade from President Trump’s threat to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico, three people briefed on the discussions said, amid warnings that blocking the flow of goods between the two countries would have severe consequences for the U.S. economy. White House officials have not settled on a firm plan, but they are responding to widespread complaints from business groups that closing the border would be a major blow to industries such as agriculture and automakers. Trump has also been briefed on thethe economic consequences by top advisers, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and Kevin Hassett, head of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers. “We’re watching it and looking for ways to allow the freight passage. Some people call it truck roads,” Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. “And there are ways you can do that, which would ameliorate the breakdown in supply chains.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also expressed concerns that shutting down the border would hurt the economy, according to an adviser who requested anonymity to describe private discussions.

How many times has this happened? Trump comes up with some idiotic idea, and then his administration has to scramble to pretend it’s not bonkers and is actually a reasonable response to a policy problem. What a garbage fire.

* Rachael Bade reports that the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Carl Kline, the former White House official who has been accused of overriding the judgment of career professionals in order to give security clearances to 25 people who were determined to pose a risk.

* Heidi Przybyla and Josh Lederman report that a coalition of liberal groups are planning a nationwide protest for Thursday to demand release of the full Mueller report.

* Ryan Cooper argues convincingly that it’s time for Democrats to just demand Trump’s tax returns already -- and to make a very public case for getting them.

* Doris Meissner and Sarah Pierce lay out some actual policy solutions to deal with the large number of immigrant families arriving at the border.

* Julián Castro offers up the first serious immigration proposal from any of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

* Dara Lind explains why Castro’s immigration agenda is so radical, and what that says about the challenges Dems face in 2020 on the issue.

* Eric Boehlert rightly calls out the media for pretending there’s a Republican health care plan.

* Cameron Joseph reports on the corruption and bribery scandal that's engulfing the North Carolina Republican Party; the party's chairman just got indicted.

* Noam Levey reports on the consumers being screwed over by the Trump administration's promotion of junk insurance of the kind the Affordable Care Act had banished.

* David Klion examines how Trump is accelerating the decline of the American empire, and what that decline means to the rest of the world.

* Kalena Thomhave reports on California's plan to end child poverty.

* And Stephanie Mencimer reports on how the conservative movement is training the next generation of meme warriors to own the libs.