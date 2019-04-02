

Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke speaks at the We The People Summit in Washington on Monday. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

Democrats running on big ideas, some good ones. “Pete Buttigieg wants to abolish the electoral college. Sen. Elizabeth Warren hopes to ban gerrymandering. Sen. Cory Booker talks about limiting terms for Supreme Court justices. Beto O’Rourke is weighing an expansion of the high court.”

That shouldn’t be a big imposition. “Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), one of many Democrats seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, said Monday that every Cabinet secretary in his administration would be required to hold monthly town hall meetings.”

This could be a big deal. “The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a petition Monday with Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington, asking her to rule that officials need not withhold from the Congress — or the public — any grand jury material in [special counsel Robert S.] Mueller’s report on his probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

We could see a big constitutional change without an amendment. “Ohioans could vote this fall on a measure to award the presidency to the candidate who wins the national popular vote — regardless of which candidate wins the Buckeye State. . . . But, several more states still must approve the measure for it to potentially impact the 2020 presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and a Democrat challenger.”

You think the gender gap is big now? “The National Rifle Association, the nation’s largest gun lobby, has settled on its next target on Capitol Hill: blocking Congress from reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a 1994 law that assists victims of domestic and sexual violence. . . . [T]he bill includes a new provision — aimed at curbing sexual violence by expanding law enforcement’s ability to strip domestic abusers of their guns — that the N.R.A. does not like. The measure closes the so-called boyfriend loophole by barring those convicted of abusing, assaulting or stalking a dating partner or those subject to a court restraining order from buying or owning firearms.”

He will raise big bucks, certainly. “O’Rourke has shot forward to low double digits in the polls, ahead of most of the people who beat him into the race, and appears to retain about the same level of popularity across age groups and other demographic breakdowns. Media coverage of him raises his name identification, and name identification raises his poll numbers, and raising his poll numbers raises his media coverage, and all that helps his mammoth fundraising, so he might just be able to will his dream into reality.”

This will not make a big impression — really, any impression. “Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote in the Senate, is asking the Justice Department to reverse its recent support of a total strikedown of the Affordable Care Act, saying the job of eliminating aspects of the health care law should be left to Congress.”