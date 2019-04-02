

Michael Brendan Dougherty, left, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson on March 29 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Media critic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was forced in March to look in the mirror. A batch of decade-old radio recordings unearthed by Media Matters for America exposed Carlson’s awful thoughts on women, race and other topics. In these talks with shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge, Carlson called Iraqis “semiliterate primitive monkeys” and proposed this conversational tack: “If you’re talking to a feminist, and she’s given you, ‘Well, men really need to be more sensitive,’ [say] no, actually, men don’t need to be more sensitive. You just need to be quiet and kind of do what you’re told.”

Ignoring all the offensive remarks wasn’t an option, so Carlson opted for intransigence:

“Usual ritual contrition” is commonly known as “an apology” — which is an expression that something you’ve done in the past is wrong or misguided. Considering that Carlson refused to issue one, it’s fair to conclude that everything he said in those radio sessions remains his profound conviction.

On Carlson’s Fox News program Monday night, he disclosed another reason he might just resist apologizing for something: It’s for sissies. The revelation came as Carlson was attacking Chris Hayes, the prime-time host over at MSNBC. His gripe was that Hayes last Friday hosted an event at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The topic was the Green New Deal.

Carlson didn’t approve. “This apparently seemed like a wise idea to executives over at NBC,” he said on his program. “The very same news outlet that spent two years lying to you about Russia brings you a 29-year-old former bartender to teach you about science.”

Then Carlson personalized his media criticism: “Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieve absolute power in this country. Apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.”

Bolding added for a reason: Men who express regrets for their mistakes are acting in the spirit of feminists. We can’t have that, much less a man who doesn’t wear glasses.

There’s a through line between Carlson’s view of apologies and Fox News’s prime-time lineup. Many of the folks who appointment-watch Carlson and Sean Hannity also support Trump, for whom not apologizing is a foundational ethic. Think of the Mexican-rapists comments, the insults against John McCain, and the offensive remarks about Haiti and about the Charlottesville protesters, not to mention many other outrages.

If the president won’t say he’s sorry, why should Carlson? Just leave that to the feminist men over at MSNBC.

