The House Ways and Means Committee asked the IRS Wednesday for six years of President Trump’s personal and business tax returns, a request the president has already said he will fight. “Congress, as a coequal branch of government, has a duty to conduct oversight of departments and officials,” Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “The Ways and Means Committee in particular has a responsibility to conduct oversight of our voluntary federal tax system and determine how Americans — including those elected to our highest office — are complying with those laws.” Neal made the request in a two-page letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in which he sought broad details about Trump’s personal tax returns from 2013-2018 — including whether the returns are or have been under audit. That has been the explanation Trump used during the campaign for refusing to release his tax returns, as has been the practice of past presidential candidates. Neal also sought the returns from eight business entities associated with Trump, and details on those.

That last bit is key, since getting access to Trump’s business returns will be crucial to establishing as much as possible about his financial entanglements. Now get ready for a whole lot of screams of “WITCH HUNT!” and “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!", followed by a long legal battle. But at least Dems have finally pulled the trigger. -- gs

* Colby Itkowitz reports that Joe Biden is trying to deal with the controversy over his handsiness:

Former vice president Joe Biden, in a two-minute video released Wednesday, defended past behavior of close contact with women that has come under recent scrutiny, but also said he’s able to change. The response from Biden, who is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run, came a day after two more women shared stories of encounters with him that they alleged were inappropriate. Their comments followed similar complaints from two other women. “I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” Biden said, seated on a couch and speaking directly to the camera. “I’ve always tried to make a human connection that’s my responsibility, I think ... it’s the way I’ve always been, it’s the way I try to show I care about them and listening.” But despite that, Biden said, he is going to be “mindful” of people’s boundaries going forward. “The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it, I get it, I hear what they’re saying and I understand it,” he said. “I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.” Biden stopped short of apologizing for his past behavior, instead circling back to his previous defense that politics is about human connection.

Given that this is mostly about how times have changed, I’m guessing it won’t satisfy people who were hoping for an acknowledgement from Biden that he did things that were inappropriate.

* Kimberly Kindy reports that the Trump administration thinks we're being way too strict about this whole people-not-getting-food-poisoning thing:

The Trump administration plans to shift much of the power and responsibility for food safety inspections in hog plants to the pork industry as early as May, cutting the number of federal inspectors by about 40 percent and replacing them with plant employees. Under the proposed new inspection system, the responsibility for identifying diseased and contaminated pork would be shared with plant employees, whose training would be at the discretion of plant owners. There would be no limits on slaughter-line speeds. The new pork inspection system would accelerate the federal government’s move toward delegating inspections to the livestock industry. During the Obama administration, poultry plant owners were given more power over safety inspections, although that administration canceled plans to increase line speeds. The Trump administration in September allowed some poultry plants to increase line speeds. The Trump administration also is working to shift inspection of beef to plant owners. Agriculture Department officials are scheduled next month to discuss the proposed changes with the meat industry.

What could possibly go wrong?

* Helaine Olen says Bernie Sanders needs to stop making excuses and release his tax returns.

* Ronald Klain runs down some lessons Democrats should learn from the 2016 campaign.

* Allegra Kirkland reports that Republicans in Tennessee are trying to make sure as few people are registered to vote as possible.

* Molly O’Toole has a well-turned but dispiriting look at what it has taken for Kirstjen Nielsen to hold on to her job.

* Jennifer Finney Boylan considers how the immigrant experience and the transgender experience resemble each other.

* Mehdi Hasan and Jonathan Freedland argue that Jews and Muslims face a common threat from white supremacists and must work together to fight it.

* Taegan Goddard introduces a useful new website, complete with interactive tools and instructive research, designed to help us think about the Electoral College.

* The Immigration Hub rolls out a detailed agenda for how to solve the crisis of asylum seekers at the border. The debate is underway!

* Amanda Marcotte argues that brutal treatment of immigrants is a 2020 campaign strategy for Trump.

* And Manuel Roig-Franzia reports on the fall of World Net Daily, once the premier bananapants right wing conspiracy website.