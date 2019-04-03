

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks at a news conference for Equal Pay Day in Washington on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

Joe Biden should take Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s advice. “I don’t think it’s disqualifying. . . . I think that it’s important for the vice president and others to understand is it isn’t what you intended, it’s how it was received. . . . To say ‘I’m sorry that you were offended’ is not an apology.”

He took the advice, given Republicans have no plan: “After getting the message from [Majority Senate Leader Mitch] McConnell, Trump tweeted Monday night that he no longer expected Congress to pass legislation to replace ObamaCare and still protect people with pre-existing medical conditions, the herculean task he laid before Senate Republicans at a lunch meeting last week."

My advice would be to run in the GOP primary. “Rep. Justin Amash considers Libertarian challenge to Trump.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) doles out some savvy advice. “I mean, every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we’re putting hundreds, if not potentially thousands, of Americans at risk. I mean, really. What is next? Putting nuclear codes in Instagram DM? This is ridiculous.”

A little advice: When trying to convince people you’re not a bigot, don’t do this. “White House spokesman Hogan Gidley twice referred to Puerto Rico as ‘that country’ during a television appearance Tuesday in which he defended a series of tweets by President Trump lashing out at leaders of the U.S. territory. In two bursts of tweets — one late Monday night and another Tuesday morning — Trump complained about the amount of federal relief money going to the island and called its politicians ‘incompetent or corrupt.’ ” The president is projecting again.

The Senate needs to give more advice and less consent. “There is no ambassador in Honduras and no nominee for the job. The administration only last week sent its nomination for ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, to the Senate and a congressional Democratic aide suggested that his lack of diplomatic experience is bound to come up in his confirmation hearing.”

My advice to Democrats is not to mess up. “We should ask ourselves: if this is how he behaves now, how might he govern in a second term when he is no longer constrained by electoral politics? What leverage will Republicans have against a billionaire president who no longer needs them?” Not that they have much now, but point taken.