It’s always concerning when the president chooses an unqualified political operative — someone who, say, prioritizes loyalty to president or party over facts or good policy-making — to an important position. But this is especially true if we’re talking about appointments to the Federal Reserve Board.

The Fed’s political independence is critical to its ability to function. That’s exactly why President Trump’s choice of Stephen Moore — a longtime GOP political operative, and for the past several years, a professional Trump surrogate –— has been so troubling.

I explain more about Moore in the video above, in which you can watch me fact-checking Trump’s choice on television.

