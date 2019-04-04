Opinion writer

* Ken Dilanian, Julia Ainsley, and Pete Williams have details on how people on the Mueller team say Attorney General Barr distorted their findings:

According to a senior law enforcement official who has spoken to members of Mueller’s team, Mueller team members say it includes detailed accounts of Trump campaign contacts with Russia. While Mueller found no coordination or criminal conspiracy, the official said, some team members say his findings paint a picture of a campaign whose members were manipulated by a sophisticated Russian intelligence operation. Some of that information may be classified, the official said, so it’s not clear whether it will be released in a few weeks when Barr makes public a redacted version of the Mueller report.

I’ve said all along that given who we were talking about, this was more likely to turn out to be a bunch of nincompoops bumbling around than a highly organized conspiracy. But there was one group of competent professionals involved: the Russians.

* Felicia Sonmez reports that, as he usually does, Trump has backed down from one of his idiotic ideas:

President Trump on Thursday backed down from his threat to close the southern border immediately, telling reporters at the White House that he is giving Mexico a “one-year warning” before taking action. Trump had said he would close the border, or at least large sections of it, this week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration into the United States. But in Thursday’s exchange with reporters, Trump shifted gears, saying that if Mexico does not make progress on stemming the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States within the next year, he will impose tariffs on cars and close the border.

The master negotiator strikes again.

* Tom Nichols chastises Republicans for rolling over in the face of Trump’s attacks on NATO.

* Sarah Ferris reports on the conflict among House Democrats about how far to increase the minimum wage.

* Francis Wilkinson argues that the problems at the border are happening because Trump never had a plan to deal with immigration.

* Jeff Hauser and Eleanor Eagen make an intriguing case that there are worrisome parallels between Pete Buttigieg and Jimmy Carter, and that Mayor Pete’s fans should be cautious about what they’re getting into.

* Rob O'Dell and Nick Penzenstadler report on how special interests have taken over state legislatures all over the country by writing laws for the legislators.

* Eugene Scott looks at polling showing that most Americans would be fine with a gay president.

* Mike DeBonis reports that Democrats passed through the House a new version of the Violence Against Women Act, including a provision barring gun sales to people convicted of abusing former or current partners, closing what's known as the "boyfriend loophole."

* Russell Berman reports that dozens of whistleblowers from within the Trump administration are working with the House Government Oversight committee to expose wrongdoing inside the administration.

* Eric Levitz looks at the surprisingly strong case Bernie Sanders has to make for his foreign policy vision.

* And Jonathan Swan and Courtenay Brown report that Trump wants to name Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board. Hopefully no one will ask him in his confirmation hearings to explain where “Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan” is.