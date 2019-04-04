

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Columnist

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s address before Congress on Wednesday set out as good a case as can be made for the continued importance of the NATO alliance. It nonetheless overlooked the degree to which divergent national interests will continue to pressure and alter NATO — and perhaps lead to its demise.

The view of many in Washington and elsewhere is that everything was fine with NATO until President Trump came along. Sure, many European countries were not spending anywhere close to the 2 percent of gross domestic product on their own defense that the alliance had set as a minimum target in 2006. But otherwise, the common wisdom goes, U.S. commitment and European devotion was equally firm.

That was true in public, but the simple fact is that the United States and many European countries face separate threats and often interpret them differently. Unlike at NATO’s founding in 1949, when all alliance members equally feared the Soviet Union, members today have different attitudes toward Russia and face threats from different regions of the world. This naturally leads to divergent emphases that, in a world of limited resources, must alter the relative value one places on the NATO alliance.

Stoltenberg’s speech sought to reestablish the old common threat from Russia as a unifying bond. Russia’s resurgence is worrisome, but the fact is that NATO allies view the threat differently. Countries bordering Russia, such as Stoltenberg’s own Norway, are extremely concerned about Russian aggression. It is no coincidence that four of the seven NATO countries spending roughly 2 percent of GDP on defense are former Soviet satellite nations that border Russia. Others bordering or near Russia such as Norway, Romania and Turkey, also spend above the NATO median of 1.36 percent of GDP.

For central European countries, the world looks very different, and they act accordingly. Except for the former imperial power, France, every central and western European NATO country spends at or below the NATO median. They don’t feel threatened by Russia and resist spending money to assist their allies.

Indeed, many don’t even want to defend those allies from Russian attack. A 2017 Pew survey found that only 40 percent of Germans favored using their country’s military to defend an ally if it was invaded by Russia. Against that backdrop, Germany’s steadfast refusal to significantly increase its defense spending and its willingness to defy its allies and go forward with a Baltic Sea gas pipeline that critics contend will make Europe more dependent upon Russian gas supplies makes total sense.

The threat to U.S. security from an increasingly aggressive China will also impact the alliance, regardless of who is in the Oval Office. The Defense Intelligence Agency recently sounded the alarm that the growth in Chinese military capability threatened U.S. dominance in the Pacific region. While many NATO allies want to get the band back together to fight the old fight, the United States will have to manage a two-front conflict that it would not be equipped to handle without dramatically increasing defense spending to approach Cold War levels. Since that is likely not forthcoming, it is inevitable that U.S. commitment to other alliances will lessen in the near future, regardless of the good will those involvements generate.

A wise foreign policy would stop trying to revive the old and instead try to create the new. The United States does have important interests in a strong transatlantic alliance, and the president is wrong to think we should withdraw from NATO, as he has reportedly done in private. But it may also be pulling on a string to maintain an old alliance that some of its members no longer value as much as they used to.

Such a new policy would involve some form of multi-tiered approach to European countries depending on the nature of our shared interests. Those who share our interest in directly combating Russian aggression could be in the first tier, with full U.S. commitment to defend them from all forms of attack. That likely would include the Eastern European countries, Norway, Britain, Canada and perhaps a couple others. We would shift our bases to those countries so that U.S. assets are deployed where they are welcome and can provide the most use in case of conflict.

A second tier could involve the extension of the U.S. nuclear umbrella to defend nations against nuclear or chemical attack, but with no mutual commitment to come to one another’s aid in the event of conventional assault. Continued intelligence sharing and efforts to combat cyberwarfare would also likely be a part of this tier’s activities. It would probably attract the bulk of NATO’s current membership — especially countries such as Germany, Italy and Spain which see no current threat to their national integrity but do see some threats to domestic security from terrorists and asymmetric cyberwarfare.

A country such as Turkey, which neither feels threatened by Russia nor shares the Western heritage of liberal democracy that unites other members, might choose not to sign up for either tier. Any U.S. interactions with Turkey or other countries would be handled on a bilateral basis, much as we handle the rest of our global alliances.

This is all just one possibility; the parameters of a new arrangement could be worked out in any number of ways. But the point is that it is critical to rethink the status quo. The foreign policy establishment will resist this advice. As Ronald Reagan wrote in 1964, “human nature resists change and goes over backward to resist radical change.” But that establishment can’t click its heels and turn the clock back to 1989. Times and threats have changed, and the global alliance structure that protects the world’s democracies should change, too.

Every foreign policy expert knows the ancient Athenian Thucydides’ maxim: “The strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must.” The West should reform while it remains strong, or it will suffer the consequences when it becomes weak.

Read more:

James Kirchick: Germany is NATO’s biggest freeloader

Lauren Stauffer: How President Trump shattered the bond between Republicans and NATO

Nicholas Burns and Douglas Lute: NATO’s biggest problem is President Trump

Jennifer Rubin: Good news about Trump’s foreign policy: He persuades very few