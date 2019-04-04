

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks in New York on Wednesday. (Seth Wenig)

Opinion writer

He outperformed others in the per-day money race. “Beto O’Rourke raised $9.4 million in the first 18 days of his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, his campaign said Wednesday. . . . O’Rourke’s campaign emphasized the short window between his launch and the close of the year’s first fundraising quarter — noting that his average of $520,000 per day is the most any candidate has raised.”

President Trump’s harebrained idea could cost them a ton of money. “Chief executives of some of the largest U.S. corporations on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that closing the southern border would ‘severely damage’ American businesses.”

Former vice president Joe Biden’s response to the personal space issue was on the money. “By having Mr. Biden issue a videotaped statement, his advisers could get his message out directly and try to convey it in more personal terms, while avoiding having him sit for a televised interview, where there would be the risk of misspeaking. In the video, which appeared to be filmed on a phone, Mr. Biden said he had ‘never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic.’ ”

Raise gobs of money, get a plum ambassadorship. “The ambassador to Morocco? A well-heeled car dealer. The nominee for Iceland? While well-traveled, he had never been to that Nordic country. For Melania Trump’s native country of Slovenia? The founder of an evangelical charity who frequently reposted false far-right social media posts on her Facebook page. None have diplomatic experience, but they share one trait: All were big donors to Trump’s presidential inaugural committee, which is now under federal investigation.”

Big Tech makes a ton of money off our information. Mayor Pete Buttigieg says we need some rules. “It’s why we need a national framework for data law that establishes the rights we have over the data we create and the responsibilities that go along with collecting that data. Europe has a robust, if imperfect, regulatory setup. We have basically fifty regulatory schemes for fifty states, and we need a national policy on this because, over time, data will continue to become one of the most valuable things any one of us generates.”

NATO is worth every bit of the money we spend on it. “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called for the military alliance to stay united against an increasingly assertive Russia at a time when President Donald Trump’s shaky commitment to NATO and efforts to engage Moscow have strained transatlantic relations. But in delivering a historic speech to a joint session of Congress to commemorate the 70th anniversary of NATO’s founding, Stoltenberg also showed why he’s considered a successful ‘Trump whisperer.’ He avoided overt criticism of the Republican president and in fact credited him for pushing other NATO countries to increase their defense spending.”

Follow the money: “Trump’s accounting firm to respond to request for documents if subpoenaed, says Democratic lawmaker.”