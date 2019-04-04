

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City in February. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

Two years ago, as he was gearing up for a historic campaign that would earn him the Mexican presidency in a landslide, Andrés Manuel López Obrador held gatherings with Mexican communities in the United States in what turned out to be both a listening tour and an opportunity to articulate a denunciation of Donald Trump’s immigration policy. López Obrador didn’t mince words. “These sly yet irresponsible neofascists want to build walls and make the United States an enormous ghetto,” he said in Los Angeles, just a couple of weeks after Trump’s inauguration. “They liken our fellow Mexicans and immigrants in general to the Jews who were stigmatized and persecuted in Hitler’s time.” This, López Obrador said, was “barbaric.” A few days later, in Phoenix, he spurned Trump’s border wall. “We reject the erection of this monument to hypocrisy and cruelty,” he said, to rapturous applause.

López Obrador later compiled his speeches into a book, “Oye, Trump” (“Listen, Trump”), an emphatic condemnation of Trump’s incessant belittling of Mexican influence in American society over the last century. A few weeks before the July 1 election, López Obrador promised that he would, if elected, personally counter every tweet Trump posted against Mexico. “If he tweets something offensive, I will be in charge of responding,” López Obrador said. “I think he’ll understand the need to restrain himself.”

But his eagerness to rebuke Trump didn’t last long.

A few days after winning Mexico’s presidency, he extended Trump an olive branch in the form of an awkward letter, in which the newly elected Mexican president extolled the similarities with the man he had derided just a few months before. “I am encouraged by the fact that we both know how to keep our promises and have successfully tackled adversity,” López Obrador wrote. “We both positioned our voters front and center and displaced the establishment or predominant regime.” Not one to let flattery go unrewarded, Trump responded in kind. It would be the beginning of a significant diplomatic reversal.

Over the last few months, Mexico’s president has refrained from challenging Trump. He has met most White House demands on immigration, including a much-debated but ultimately obedient collaboration over Trump’s controversial “remain in Mexico” policy. López Obrador has also circumvented normal diplomatic protocol to accommodate Trump’s nepotistic whims, having secretly met for dinner in Mexico City with informal Mexico envoy Jared Kushner at the private residence of Bernardo Gómez, a television executive (when a reporter inquired about the previously undisclosed soirée, López Obrador dismissed any incongruity). The meeting puzzled American foreign policy experts. “It’s strange that López Obrador would invest in such a relationship,” an experienced former diplomat in the region told me. “After all, 20 trips to Washington to meet with Kushner by the previous foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, produced none of the cooperation results sought by Mexico and didn’t keep Trump from continuing to vilify Mexicans.”

Throughout his recent attempts at rapprochement, López Obrador has not only let the same nativist rhetoric he once found abhorrent go completely unopposed -- he has also validated Trump’s views on immigration. “He has a vision that I respect and I consider legitimate,” López Obrador said recently when asked about Trump’s latest escalation.

What explains López Obrador’s acquiescence, completely out of character for both a supposedly progressive politician? (He recently demanded an apology from Spain over its conquest of Mexico, half a millennium ago.) Perhaps he is personally not interested in the intricate dealings of diplomacy.

“The best foreign policy is domestic policy,” López Obrador often says , echoing Trump’s “America First” slogan. According to Mexican intellectual Jesús Silva Herzog Márquez, López Obrador simply lacks an international agenda. “He’s very experienced when it comes to the domestic political brawl but has an absolute lack of knowledge of the global arena. His instincts are purely isolationist,” he told me. López Obrador is also not much a traveler. He cancelled a trip to the Davos World Economic Forum and has been considering whether he’ll hop on a commercial airliner (Mexico’s presidential plane is for sale) to visit the United Nations.

It’s also possible that, once in power, López Obrador simply chose to retreat to the same paralysis that afflicted Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico’s previous president, who famously abetted Trump with a (still incomprehensible) invitation to Mexico City a couple of months before the 2016 election and only confronted him belatedly, when Trump’s nativism had already taken root. Or maybe López Obrador has fallen into the Nixonian “Trump as madman” trap and now believes antagonizing America’s mercurial president might endanger the bilateral agenda.

According to reports of what López Obrador discussed with Kushner in Mexico City, López Obrador also seems to believe Trump single-handedly has the power to procure the cancellation or advancement of the USMCA, the revamped North American trade agreement that Mexico’s president counts on for economic certainty. These assumptions are inaccurate. It is unlikely that Trump would set in motion the calamitous process that would erase the new agreement. As for the USMCA’s future, it mostly lies in the hands of Democrats in Congress, a fact that apparently escapes López Obrador, who has not given enough consideration to what the Democratic Party thinks of his Trump overtures.

There is, of course, another possibility.

Perhaps AMLO, as Lopez Obrador is called, genuinely believes he can outmaneuver Trump through velvet-gloved appeasement. “The idea,” Roberto Velasco, spokesman for Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, told me, “is to avoid any provocation or meddling in the American political debate while defending Mexico’s national interests.”

For a few months, after all, the strategy seemed to work. Trump has heaped praise on Mexico’s president for as long as his administration has acquiesced to Trump’s demands. But personal compliments are no substitute for international diplomacy, less so for true compassion. “He respects us,” López Obrador is keen to repeat, as if the U.S. president’s lack of direct confrontation with López Obrador himself were more relevant than Trump’s unremitting hostility toward both Mexico and its citizens.

In any case, López Obrador’s calculated mollification of Trump has now reached its expected limit. As the 2020 election looms, Trump is once again turning to nativist fearmongering, demonizing immigrants, painting the southern border as the epicenter of a nonexistent national security crisis. In Trump’s propaganda, no country plays a larger role than Mexico.

Mexico’s president chose the wrong side of history in 2016. López Obrador will have to decide whether he will find the courage he showed as a candidate or watch as what he once called the “inhumane and capricious policies of the Republican president” once again take hold of America’s electoral narrative.

