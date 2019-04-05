Opinion writer

* Jeff Stein reports that the all-hands-on-deck Republican effort to make sure nobody ever sees President Trump's tax returns is getting going:

An attorney for President Trump on Friday told the Treasury Department it should not turn over the president’s tax returns until it receives a legal opinion from the Justice Department, calling on Treasury to deny Democrats’ demands for 6 years of the president’s returns. William S. Consovoy, the attorney, attacked the request from Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, as a “gross abuse of power,” arguing it risks encroaching on taxpayers’ privacy. On Wednesday, Neal formally requested that the Internal Revenue Service, which is part of the Treasury Department, turn over six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. A 1924 law cited by Neal states that the treasury secretary “shall furnish . . . any return or return information specified” in a request from the head of the House or Senate tax-writing committees. But Trump has for months signaled he would resist attempts to compell him to turn over his taxes. The letter from his attorney, addressed to Treasury general counsel Brent J. McIntosh, echoes arguments made for months by congressional Republicans.

How long before they start saying “shall” has a complicated, nuanced meaning and if you think about it, it actually means “could but actually shouldn’t under any circumstances”?

* Matt Viser reports that Joe Biden is still sure he never did anything wrong:

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday morning twice made jokes about the recent criticisms of his physical behavior toward women, prompting fresh upset among two who had previously complained about him, and yet another attempt by him to insist that he was taking the matter seriously. Biden began his remarks before a ballroom of union workers in Washington by making light of the statements by at least seven women that he had made them uncomfortable with his close contact. After entering the stage to a Bruce Springsteen song — “We Take Care of Our Own” — and an introduction from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers President Lonnie Stephenson, Biden looked out at the audience and smiled about their interaction. “I just want you to know,” he said. “I had permission to hug Lonnie.” The crowd of mostly white men inside the Washington Hilton laughed and applauded.

Crazy idea here, Joe: Maybe you should lay off on the jokes about this for a while.

* Sabrina Siddiqui reports on the failure of Trump's border policies, which helps explain why he keeps suggesting increasingly bizarre ideas like shutting down the border.

* Jessica Schulberg reports on the anti-Muslim fear-mongering inside Trump's Department of Homeland Security that defines anti-fascists as the real threat to America.

* Ryan Grim explains why Bernie Sanders is dragging his feet on releasing his tax returns.

* Steve Benen looks at how deeply twisted it is that Trump has decided he wants to get rid of all immigration judges.

* Salvador Rizzo fact-checks Trump's claims about the Mexican immigration system. Mucho Pinocchios.

* Mary Beth Sheridan explains what's really going on with Mexico's immigration system.

* Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Kiel report on how a decade ago the IRS tried to stop tax evasion among the ultra-wealthy, but were stymied by their accountants and lawyers — and helpful Republicans in Congress.

* Norman Ornstein has a fascinating piece explaining why Jerry Nadler is the perfect person to take on Trump.

* Julian Zelizer argues that chaos is Donald Trump’s strategy for winning reelection in 2020.

* And Asawin Suebsaeng and Maxwell Tani report that President Trump is already collecting material for his post-presidency memoir, which he will use to settle all his old scores and air all his grievances.