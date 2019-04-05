Media critic

Mark Halperin has resurfaced.

It was October 2017 when several women told news outlets that Halperin, formerly a prominent political journalist and co-author of the “Game Change” pair of presidential campaign look-backs, had sexually harassed them. The specifics of Halperin’s alleged conduct while serving as ABC News political director were horrifying, as Oliver Darcy wrote for CNN: “The stories of harassment shared with CNN range in nature from propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing one’s breasts against her will. Three of the women who spoke to CNN described Halperin as, without consent, pressing an erection against their bodies while he was clothed. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against the three women.”

Just like that, Halperin lost his entire professional portfolio. No longer an analyst at NBC News/MSNBC; no longer a partner with HBO and Penguin Press/Random House for “Game Change.” No longer visible.

Until Thursday, that is. Speaking to radio host SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish, Halperin said, “Because this is … the first time I’ve spoken in any format, for 17 months, I’d like to take the opportunity to again apologize to the women that I mistreated, who told their stories, and who were hurt by me. And also apologize to the people I hurt indirectly, my family, and my colleagues over the years, and my friends,” he said. Though Halperin had apologized in 2017, the Daily Beast punctured his suggestion in that apology that his abuse concluded after leaving ABC News in 2007.

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/8ld8k8DC6O — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 27, 2017

Now he’s seeking a reentry of sorts: “I know I’d like to believe we live in a society where if someone does what they think is the right thing to do, what other people advise them to do, that people would be willing to let me be part of our conversation again in some capacity,” said Halperin. Toward that end, Halperin noted that he had been doing volunteer work with the Fortune Society, a group that assists people who have been incarcerated. “They’ve got a real challenge and a lot of practical challenges,” said Halperin. Working with these people, said Halperin, provided a way to “get my arms around the challenges that I have.” (A staffer at the Fortune Society confirmed to the Erik Wemple Blog that Halperin was in the organization’s volunteer database; a request for an interview to Halperin went unanswered.)

As a father of a 2-year-old son, Halperin has a great deal of motivation: “I have to support a family, and I want my son to grow up respecting me, and seeing in me a fuller person than the person who had what happened to me 17 months ago,” he told Smerconish.

There is no pat answer to the question raised by Halperin’s ambitions. Individuals with far greater brainpower than the Erik Wemple Blog have puzzled over what folks like Halperin must do to regain their footing, or whether they can do so at all. An excellent piece by Katie J.M. Baker in the New York Times asked, “What Do We Do With These Men?” There were a lot of questions in the piece, such as: “What do we want from abusers? Under what terms should they be allowed to return to normal life? Is there a way to explore possibilities of redemption that don’t put more of a burden on the people harmed in the first place?”

Sorting out such questions may take years. We will say, however, that the Halperin model — apologies and good works — beats the Bill O’Reilly model: allegations that an “organized left-wing cabal” had pulled off a “hit” job combined with anger at God.

Society’s ruling on Halperin’s treatment will come on a piecemeal basis. Which is to say: Who wants to put Halperin on air to discuss the candidacy of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)? Or the candidacy of Joe Biden? Here’s what he had to say about the former vice president to Smerconish: “He’s a wonderful man, and he’s got a great family and a great life story, and he’s been a committed public servant and I have liked him personally as someone I covered for my entire career practically, but I’m here to tell you that this latest problem, I think is getting rightfully a lot of attention, but it is far from his only problem and I would say as in terms of pure politics and winning nomination, far from his biggest problem,” said Halperin, who criticized Biden’s fundraising capabilities.

We won’t argue with Halperin’s analysis on Biden, whose own political career overlaps to a significant degree with that of Halperin. The well-traveled journo got his start in the world of political reporting in the late 1980s, before moving on to write the groundbreaking ABC News newsletter “The Note”; churn out various books about politics; and participate in infinite segments of political punditry on various outlets.

In other words, Halperin specializes in something that is already inundating the airwaves. The Erik Wemple Blog can’t even count the number of hot takes we’ve heard on the Biden inappropriate-touching story that we’ve heard on the cable outlets on Friday alone. Coverage of national politics is one segment of the news industry that has money, where the pipeline is roaring with young, middle-aged and old talent — none of whom, presumably, have a past filled with horrific instances of sexual harassment.

