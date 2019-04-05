

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) talks to a reporter in Washington on Thursday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Opinion writer

News reports about the special counsel report made waves. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) writes to the attorney general: “Selective release [of the report] has in effect already occurred. You have already provided an interpretation of the Special Counsel’s conclusions in a fashion that appears to minimize the implications of the report as to the President. Releasing the summaries—without delay—would begin to allow the American people to judge the facts for themselves.”

President Trump’s conflicting statements on health care made waves but didn’t produce anything Republicans can run on. “Republicans keep searching for a politically safe silver bullet that slays Obamacare and yet leaves everyone happy. That plan doesn’t exist. But voters aren’t looking for a miracle. They would settle for solid progress. It’s time for Republicans to become the party of responsible health care.” Not with the Trump crowd in charge.

A final deal will make waves, but we’re not there yet. “The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg makes waves, but this is no longer a radical position. “Buttigieg, while speaking at the 2019 National Action Network Convention in New York City, outlined his vision for reforming the criminal justice system if elected president, which includes ending capital punishment.”

Republicans in the Senate appear ready to wave off attempts to protect women from violent partners and ex-partners, unbelievably. “The House passed legislation on Thursday reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) over objections from the National Rifle Association and Republicans who say it will restrict gun rights by preventing people convicted of stalking or abusing dating partners from buying a gun.” Some 33 Republicans voted with Democrats.

The White House is in for one wave after another of revelations and subpoenas. “Tricia Newbold set an important mark when she became the first official currently serving in Donald Trump’s White House to take accusations of wrongdoing to Congress—and to put her name publicly behind them. But Democrats on Capitol Hill say that beyond Newbold, a small army of whistle-blowers from across the government has been working in secret with the House Oversight Committee to report alleged malfeasance inside the Trump administration.” Oversight is grand, isn’t it?

Wave goodbye to Beto-mania, say hello to Buttigieg-mania? Margaret Sullivan warns: “So before we breathlessly agree that Mayor Pete is the next Barack Obama — and sure to be the first millennial president — it might be wise to recall that he hasn’t even officially declared his candidacy. Deep breaths, everyone.”

