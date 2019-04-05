

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a climate action rally in Toronto on March 4. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Contributing columnist

In October, Canadians will go to the polls in the country’s 43rd general election. Nearly seven months out, the numbers suggest a tight race. The Conservative Party currently leads the governing Liberals, who have been dragged down by a lingering scandal concerning whether undue pressure was put on a former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to secure a deferred prosecution agreement for Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin. This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed Wilson-Raybould and another former Cabinet minister who supported her, Jane Philpott, from caucus and barred them from running as Liberals.

As the SNC affair continues to dominate headlines, it feels as though the saga will set the agenda right up to the election. But a lot can happen in a half-year or so — including a shift in what the country is talking about and, importantly, what voters view as key priorities.

A report released on Tuesday by Environment and Climate Change Canada says that the country is warming at twice the global rate. According to the findings, Canada’s average temperature has grown by an estimated 1.7 degrees Celsius (approximately 3 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past seven decades, driven in part by a 2.3 degrees Celsius annual average temperature increase in northern Canada. On Monday, the report was leaked to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. — the same day that the Liberal government’s carbon tax backstop came into effect amid a campaign of misinformation against the measure.

The report finds that — surprise, surprise — humans are causing climate change. “The human factor is dominant,” the report’s authors state. Last fall, a United Nations climate report warned that we had 12 years to mitigate the worst effects of what was coming. Of course, we have collectively decided to miss our Paris Agreement targets, even though a vast majority of nations recently adopted a plan to step up efforts.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the environment is increasingly on the collective register in ways it has never been before — save for some important but more modest instances, such as the acid rain crisis in the 1980s and ’90s.

Today, climate change is increasingly a front-of-mind issue. More and more, it intersects with our daily lives in ways people recognize, due in part to extreme weather events, warnings about its effect on practical concerns such as insurance rates, growing industry support for carbon taxes, signals from political leaders (including Norway divesting from oil and gas exploration) and routine coverage of the issue by the media.

To what effect, though? Could 2019 be the climate change election in Canada? It ought to be. And it might be — at least sort of.

Recent polling by Abacus Data finds that 83 percent of Canadians are concerned about climate change — with 30 percent “very” concerned and 27 percent “extremely” concerned. Only 12 percent of them say that climate change policies will be their top issue, but 19 percent say it will be their second issue, and a further 38 percent rank it in their top five. A full 70 percent say climate change is a “practical” rather than “emotional” problem.

The data shows that a lot of people care about climate change. A considerable amount of them will be assessing parties based on their climate change policies. And a significant majority of folks consider climate change to be a practical problem that needs to be solved. That’s as good of a reason as any to make the next election a contest about getting serious when it comes to the most significant existential threat humankind has faced in a very long time — perhaps ever.

Expect to hear a lot of talk about a Canadian Green New Deal. The idea has gained traction in the United States, though the precise makeup of such a plan has yet to form. But at least it’s on the radar. Americans, and now Canadians, are talking about the idea of a massive, structural, coordinated plan to mobilize in defense of the planet. This move will force parties to demonstrate they have a comprehensive plan for addressing climate change or be left behind.

Strategically, this is probably good news for the New Democratic Party and the Green Party in Canada, as both parties will probably be considered honest and ambitious brokers. The Liberals, who have introduced a carbon tax plan in Canada, should do well, too, though they will face pressure to do more and to explain how climate change is consistent with buying a pipeline. The Conservatives, who just days ago pulled a bizarre anti-carbon-tax stunt — taking photos across the country at gas stations, filling up before the price of fuel “increased” — could well end up left behind.

Political scandals and controversies, while significant, come and go. But the future of the country and planet depends upon how we respond to climate change. Wise parties will meet voters where they’re headed and develop wide-ranging, detailed plans for saving humankind. Only time will tell whether Canadian parties rise to the challenge.

Read more:

J.J. McCullough: Justin Trudeau’s phony project to modernize Canadian language policy

David Moscrop: This is how you kill a Canadian political scandal

David Moscrop: Why the rise of Canada’s Green Party could spell bad news for Trudeau

Nora Loreto: Canada claims it stands with refugees — but a new budget tells a different story