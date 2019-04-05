

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after addressing an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Washington on Friday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

To put it mildly, former vice president Joe Biden hasn’t had a great week. Multiple women have come forward saying that he was uncomfortably handsy with them on the campaign trail. Biden has vowed to change his ways (though he quickly tried to turn his evolution into a joke), but the incident has emphasized how fragile his front-runner status is. Democrats have other options — many of whom are carrying around less political baggage, are younger while still having a solid amount of experience, are proven to be electable and represent the increasing internal diversity of the Democratic Party.

So what, other than the assumption that Biden could win back some white, working-class Obama-to-Trump voters, is keeping an aging politician who has twice lost Democratic primaries in the lead? Who is Joe Biden’s base?

Biden’s coalition has some distinctive features. According to recent primary polls, he does well with older voters, gets support from both white and nonwhite voters and, according to a Quinnipiac poll, performs better with moderate and somewhat liberal voters than he does with very liberal voters.

Of course, polls have a margin of error, and that margin can be big when you look at sub-segments of the electorate. But this data generally makes sense. Biden came to political prominence in an era when the Democratic Party was whiter and less reliant on young voters and college-educated whites. Older voters who remember that iteration of the party (and still represent a huge chunk of the party) might be more comfortable with Biden’s style than they are with someone like Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders or one of the candidates who is making issues like race and gender central to their campaign.

And before declaring Biden a relic of the Democratic Party past, it’s worth remembering that Biden’s supporters include both nonwhite and white voters. Not every poll releases racial breakdowns that are more detailed than white vs. nonwhite. But Biden’s association with Barack Obama and his historic candidacy probably helps here.

Biden’s support looks a bit like his home state of Delaware — which suggests that he might have a reasonably broad appeal within the party. Delaware is a blue state, with a solid number of moderates in the electorate. It’s a mostly white state, but there’s a significant constituency of black voters: 22.8 percent, which is similar to Virginia and North Carolina. It’s just a bit older than most other states. The national party also contains a solid number of older voters, black voters and self-described moderates. Capturing parts of that Delaware demographic has likely helped Biden get to about 30 percent support in the national primary polls.

Some of Biden’s national support might be soft, though. He’s one of the few candidates with high name recognition, and voters who haven’t researched every candidate and already formed strong opinions (read: normal people) might tell pollsters they support him because they know who he is, vaguely like him and haven’t really thought about it more than that. When the primary really gets underway, they might find other candidates they prefer.

That is especially true given Biden’s past unsuccessful runs for president, and the fact that Biden was somewhat unpopular for much of Obama’s second term. Biden’s early second-term numbers probably reflect discontent with the broader Obama administration — Obama was presiding over a decent-but-not-spectacular economy and couldn’t get major legislation through Congress, and Biden was more closely associated with Obama than anyone.

But Biden’s numbers started to turn around in mid-2015, roughly around the time when Biden’s son Beau died and Donald Trump entered the political scene. Those events might have taken Biden out of Obama’s shadow and made him a more personally sympathetic and politically appealing figure — he was both a grieving parent and a plausible alternative to the two most disliked presidential candidates in polling history.

But if Biden actually finally gets into the race, he might find that his base loves him more in theory than in practice. It’s easier to be a perfect candidate when you’re a fantasy, rather than mired in the reality of a campaign.

