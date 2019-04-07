

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at the National Action Network's annual convention Wednesday in New York. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

She was everywhere this past week — speaking on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” on “Morning Joe,” to Emily’s List and to the National Action Network (NAN). Stacey Abrams is promoting her new book, “Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change,” but she is wowing crowds, endearing herself to those who didn’t know her before and reminding those who did why even in defeat she may be the most exciting and compelling politician around.

At her NAN appearance, she explained that she recognized Brian Kemp was the elected governor, but she refused to concede. Here’s a bit of that speech:

Stacey Abrams: In Georgia, "black people faced hour-long lines — up to 4 hours — waiting to cast their ballots. 53,000 people were held hostage by a system a federal judge said was racially discriminatory ... Voter suppression is as old as America." pic.twitter.com/Kypbigb81L — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2019

As she said, she acknowledges the reality, “but you can’t trick me into saying it was right. And you can’t shame me into saying what happened should’ve happened because in the state of Georgia black people faced hours long lines of up to four hours waiting to cast their ballots.” She is on a crusade to make sure all voters can vote and all people are counted by the census.

She manages to be both audacious and humble. “I may have run to be the governor of Georgia, but I am one of you. I am an American, and my citizenship is just as real as anyone else’s. My humanity is just as strong.” She went on: “You see I am the granddaughter of a veteran. I am the daughter of civil rights fighters. A father who went to jail at the age of 16 for registering people to vote in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. My mom was doing the same work she was just smart enough not to get caught. I am the sister of doctors and lawyers and judges and a young man who struggles with drug addiction and incarceration. And if I believe we can solve our problems, I cannot rest until they are solved.” (You can watch the whole thing beginning at the 17:21 mark.)

Her statement that she believes in identity politics and it works has been misconstrued. By identity politics, she means that she sees each person, sees their circumstances and knows what they need. (“I see you. I hear you. I understand the obstacles that you face.”) She recalled that during the campaign went everywhere in the state — to the deepest red counties, to the places where no one campaigns and to the places that didn’t like her. Not only did she get record turnout and votes from African Americans, but she also got a record number of votes in her state for a Democrat. Whites, she noted, responded to her call for Medicaid expansion, for improved education and for a minimum-wage increase.

She speaks with wit, occasional sauciness and unmistakable intelligence. At NAN she was interrupted with chants of “Run, Stacey, run!”

Whether she runs for Senate or for president or accepts a VP slot on someone’s ticket (who wouldn’t want her?), she is carrying her message far and wide, impressing and inspiring audiences. For that we can say, well done, Ms. Abrams.