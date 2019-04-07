

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) on Capitol Hill on March 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “You have folks in charge of the government who almost believe as a matter of principle in destroying it.”

2. “America is a capitalist society. But, it’s got to be democratic capitalism.”

3. “If there’s anything that is likely to cement the relationship between the Democratic Party and the Jewish community, it’s the presidency of Donald Trump. … I think the president needs to look inward when it comes to the rise of anti-Semitism in the country and his own actions and his own words and how that may fuel some of the rise in hate that we see.”

4. “I think the main thing here is what is the president hiding?”

5. “I haven’t been marinating in Washington.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

Read more:

Harry Litman: Release the Mueller team’s summaries. Now.

Jennifer Rubin: Who are all these guys?

Kathleen Parker: We need a philosopher president. Does such a candidate exist?

Jennifer Rubin: Things Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg get that most other pols don’t

Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent: The good news about the Democrats’ resolution on anti-Semitism