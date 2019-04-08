

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

We keep reading it again and again: One of the more “moderate” Democratic presidential candidates argues that the eventual nominee must do better in reaching out to working-class whites than Hillary Clinton did.

In a narrow sense, it’s hard to argue with this: Of course the nominee will need to improve on Clinton’s performance among working-class whites, who went for Trump by a 67 percent to 28 percent margin.

But what’s frustrating is how deeply confused this debate is. Why is it simply assumed that the candidates who are deemed to be more “moderate” have some kind of moral standing to be making this argument, as if they are guaranteed to perform better among that demographic than the others will?

Take this Associated Press piece. It reports that Democrats are determined to avoid the “mistake” that Clinton made, by trying to win only on a “coalition of women and minorities." This has “left Democrats wondering whether the nominee should be someone who can cut deep into Trump’s base, picking off large numbers of working-class whites."

Some of the Democratic candidates are arguing that this is an imperative. Here’s how the AP characterizes this:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn’t said whether he is running, spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in an appearance Friday that seemed designed to show how he could win back white working-class voters. Biden said some of his “sophisticated friends” don’t understand the need to treat laborers with respect. “How the hell do we get to the place where a lot of you think the rest of the country doesn’t see you, or know you?” Biden asked the mostly male crowd. When Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, announced his campaign earlier in the week, he said his more centrist approach could appeal to working-class voters like those in his district, which embodies the Rust Belt terrain that Trump won. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said her no-frills style has delivered white Midwestern voters before. … Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has said his economic populism will bring rural white voters back to the Democratic fold.

The first three of those — Biden and Klobuchar especially — are the ones you hear most often making this case. And plenty of punditry plays along. But there are some unspoken assumptions that undergird these arguments: that the candidates who will have the best appeal to working-class whites, particularly in the industrial Midwestern states that Trump won, are the ones who combine cultural and/or regional appeals with a more moderate or even centrist economic program.

It’s not clear what the basis is for this assumption. Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have developed agendas that are far more economically populist than Biden and Klobuchar have. Sanders’s agenda includes proposals for Medicare-for-all and tuition-free college; to break up the big banks; to use government intervention aggressively to bring down drug prices; and to levy new taxes on wealthy estates, the top 1 percent and offshore tax havens, among many other things.

Warren, meanwhile, has rolled out comprehensive and detailed proposals to tax extreme wealth, push big corporations toward more socially responsible behavior and curb big money’s influence over politics.

We are constantly told that Trump won in 2016 by getting to Clinton’s left on economic issues, by (fraudulently) vowing to “drain the swamp” of elite corruption, to take on plutocrats who rig the economy, and to go after the hedge funders who pay lower taxes on investment income.

Clinton, this story goes, was drunk with overconfidence in her ability to win by appealing to minorities, young voters and college-educated whites through criticism of Trump’s racism and temperamental unfitness. So she took the Rust Belt for granted, allowing Trump to crack the blue-wall states by maximizing vote share and turnout among working-class whites with his species of economic populism.

This is an oversimplified version of what happened. But the point is that many political pundits do tell this story, and some of the Democratic candidates who are claiming the need for more outreach to working-class whites are also trafficking in a version of it.

But why does this story necessarily lead to the conclusion that candidates such as Biden and Klobuchar would automatically fare better among working-class whites than the candidates who are offering more comprehensive agendas for taking on Wall Street, corporate power and inequality would?

My point is not to argue that Sanders or Warren would fare better than Biden and Klobuchar. It’s simply to say that there’s no basis for assuming that the latter would do better than the former — particularly if you take the Official Pundit and Moderate Democrat Narrative of Trump’s win seriously.

This debate is beset with all kinds of confusion. It is often suggested that Sanders won’t do as well among working-class whites because he supports progressive policies including Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal. But those who say this never explain why Sanders’s other policies — his economic populism with regard to Wall Street and wealth concentration — do not militate in the other direction.

Or take Warren. It’s sometimes said she’s an elite, professorial type. But her intellectual pursuit has been to develop one of the most comprehensive and coherent populist narratives for what has gone wrong with the economy for working people of any public official in the country.

Why is it assumed that these programs from Sanders and Warren will have less appeal than the moderation of Biden and Klobuchar in the very parts of the country that Trump supposedly won through his own populist pitch?

It’s also not clear what the more moderate Democrats even mean when they suggest that their cultural signaling to working-class whites will be politically potent. Does it mean they’ll back off their condemnations of Trump’s racism and xenophobic nationalism in some way? Biden and Klobuchar would surely deny this if asked directly. At the end of the day, pretty much all the Democratic candidates will end up with an agenda on immigration that reflects the party’s mainstream.

Does it mean they’ll just talk about those things in a way that’s somehow more acceptable to those voters? Perhaps, but none of this is ever stated or demonstrated.

Nor would Biden likely admit that his appeal to these voters might be rooted in his past, er, sensitivities to white racial fears, which Jamelle Bouie detailed recently. If anything, he’s been trying to back away from that side of his career.

But what, then, is being argued here on their behalf? Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., has criticized Clinton for saying “America is already great," which, as David Atkins points out, is basically an exhortation that Democrats need to speak more directly to despair in these parts of the country, another way of condemning Democrats for neglecting them.

But what does this amount to, really? Are we supposed to believe that these candidates’ willingness to mouth the words that they will speak more searchingly to the concerns of working-class whites, and won’t neglect them, itself automatically indicates superior appeal to them?

That’s a pretty thin argument. This whole debate is a hot mess.

