* Maria Sacchetti reports on the latest sign of President Trump’s winning:

A federal judge on Monday blocked an experimental Trump administration policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases make their way through the immigration court system, a major blow to President Trump as border crossings have surged to their highest point in more than a decade. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco enjoined the Migrant Protection Protocols policy days after outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pledged to expand the program. The policy began in January.... Migrants who reach U.S. soil — including areas that are outside U.S. border barriers but inside U.S. territory — have the legal right to seek asylum. They generally are either held in detention facilities to await rulings in their cases or are released into the United States. The policy had been one idea to stem the flow of migrants into the country, but Seeborg said his order ending the policy will take effect at 5 p.m. on April 12. Within two days, he said, the 11 migrants named in the lawsuit must be allowed to enter the United States, and the administration may not implement or expand the program.... “What it will mean is that nobody else can be sent to Mexico,” said Judy Rabinovitz, an ACLU lawyer. “They can’t enforce this policy.”

Once again, Trump is failing disastrously on his signature issue, which is leading him to attempt ever more efforts at lawbreaking (he ousted Kirstjen Nielsen in part for refusing to break the law at his command), so this setback will infuriate him further. -- gs

* Eileen Sullivan and Maggie Haberman report that there’s a purge underway at the Department of Homeland Security:

President Trump moved to sweep out the top ranks of the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, a day after pushing out its secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, accelerating a purge of the nation’s immigration and security leadership. Government officials said three more top department leaders were expected to leave soon: L. Francis Cissna, the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Randolph D. Alles, the Secret Service director; and John Mitnik, the agency’s general counsel.

Trump’s new immigration plan: Install a string of sarlacc pits along the border, into which migrants can be tossed so they find a new definition of pain and suffering as they are slowly digested over a thousand years.

* Julia Ainsley and Geoff Bennett report that Trump is itching to start ripping kids from their parents’ arms again:

President Donald Trump has for months urged his administration to reinstate large-scale separation of migrant families crossing the border, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of meetings at the White House. Trump's outgoing Homeland Security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, resisted — setting her at odds with the president. According to two of the sources, Nielsen told Trump that federal court orders prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from reinstating the policy, and that he would be reversing his own executive order from June that ended family separations. Three U.S. officials said that Kevin McAleenan, the head of Customs and Border Patrol who is expected to take over as acting DHS secretary, has not ruled out family separation as an option.

Don’t forget: The cruelty is the point.

* Priscilla Alvarez, Jake Tapper, Abby Phillip, and Jeremy Diamond report that a purge of DHS is underway, and the person behind it is, surprise surprise, Stephen Miller.

* Rachael Bade reports on the Democratic retreat where the Trump investigations were not on the agenda.

* Rachel M. Cohen talks to federal workers about what it's like to be part of the bureaucracy in the Trump era.

* David Drucker reports that Republicans are worried that the huge amounts freshman House Democrats are raising points to a very energized Democratic base in 2020.

* Annie Linskey has some deep reporting on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bet that voters will be interested in policy ideas. Crazy!

* Joshua Holland examines how the GOP has embraced the old anti-Semitic trope of Jews' supposed dual loyalties, and in fact is counting on it.

* John Stoehr gets this right: As far as Trump is concerned, making threats is how you make policy.

* Clare Malone reports on the complex politics of the suburbs and the country as seen in the towns around Cleveland.

* At the American Prospect, I consider whether any of the Democratic candidates could become a transformative president like FDR or Reagan.

* And J.D. Scholten says that in contrast to President Trump’s claim that America is “full,” rural areas of the country desperately need immigrants.