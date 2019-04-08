

President Trump speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas on April 6. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

President Trump thrills his evangelical Christian base by supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s moves that make eventual peace with the Palestinians and hostile neighbors — albeit already a distant hope — even more difficult, including the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and support for the annexation of the Golan Heights. Trump has the audacity to suggests that the Democratic Party, with which the vast majority of American Jews identify, is anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.

While slamming left-wingers who raise the specter of “dual loyalty,” Trump subscribes to the same noxious notion that American Jews are loyal to a foreign government. Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition, he referred to Netanyahu as “your prime minister.” (That the RJC did not object suggests it has become another member of the Trump cult wherein one cannot criticize the leader.)

Trump’s indulgence of neo-Nazis and demonization of immigrants (note the “replacement” rhetoric used by both the New Zealand killer and U.S. white nationalists) encourages right-wing nationalists, whose victims are often Jews (as was the case at the Tree of Life synagogue).

When Trump’s vice president and congressional allies tell attendees at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference that only one party is pro-Israel, that undermines the long-term interests of Israel, which depend on bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

It’s no surprise that the large majority of Jewish Americans — who favor inclusion, legal immigration, a social safety net and a two-state solution — are among Trump’s most virulent critics.

We’ve already seen that there are less than a handful of Democrats in Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) the most visible, who make offensive suggestions like support for Israel being about money. The vast number of elected Democrats, including leadership in the House and Senate, reject this.

Nevertheless, Beto O’Rourke showed how inexperience and tone-deafness can get a politician in trouble. Asked about Netanyahu, he remarked, “That relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist, as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right, racist party in order to maintain his hold on power.” He then declared, “I don’t think Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people.”

Let’s stipulate that Netanyahu’s association with a far-right racist party is abhorrent (as American Jewish organizations have said), that his annexation of the Golan Heights only encourages other states to claim sovereignty over land won in war and that his political promise to annex the West Bank is inimical to a two-state solution and contrary to U.S. policy. It nevertheless is wholly inappropriate and presumptuous for a U.S. presidential candidate who might as president have to interact with a close ally to dub him “a racist." Moreover, it is entirely inappropriate on the eve of the Israeli election to presume to declare who does and does not represent the will of the Israeli people.

There’s nothing to suggest O’Rourke is anti-Israel. In fact, he prefaced his remarks by saying the relationship is among the most important to the United States. But he is short on experience, knowledge and humility. The risk is that he will wade into the trap set by Trump and Republicans who paint the Democratic Party as insufficiently pro-Israel. And this incident should remind him and all Democratic candidates that they need to go to school on foreign policy or risk sounding like amateurs.

Does this mean one has to be an uncritical apologist for objectionable policies? Of course not. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., phrased his sentiments in precise, appropriate terms. The Jerusalem Post reported:

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is a dark horse in the Democratic presidential stakes, chided Netanyahu for saying he would annex parts of the West Bank if he is reelected. “This provocation is harmful to Israeli, Palestinian, and American interests,” Buttigieg said Saturday on Twitter, attaching a Haaretz news article reporting Netanyahu’s pledge, made in a TV interview. “Supporting Israel does not have to mean agreeing with Netanyahu’s politics,” Buttigieg said. “I don’t. This calls for a president willing to counsel our ally against abandoning a two-state solution.” Buttigieg, who last year visited Israel with the American Jewish Committee’s Project Interchange, has so far mounted a surprisingly effective campaign, raising $7 million in his first quarter and surpassing the 65,000 donor minimum to participate in the party’s presidential candidate debates.

Other candidates’ advisers should counsel their candidate to adopt such phraseology.

Israel remains a hot-button topic. Precisely for that reason, politicians have an obligation to speak carefully. Those who don’t do neither the United States nor Israel any favors.

