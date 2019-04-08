

Then-attorney general nominee William P. Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is in a pitched battle over the special counsel’s report. “House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Sunday dismissed Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the special counsel investigation into President Trump, calling him a ‘biased defender of the administration. … He is someone who is an agent of the administration. He is a political appointee of the president, whose interests he may very well be protecting here.' ”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg does battle against the hypocritical religious right. “Here you have somebody who not only acts in a way that is not consistent with anything that I hear in scripture or in church, where it’s about lifting up the least among us and taking care of strangers, which is another word for immigrants, and making sure that you’re focusing your effort on the poor.”

Stacey Abrams battles voter suppression, but what will she run for? “Part of the reaction you see and hear is just the enthusiasm and the energy about knowing we can bring everyone to the table and can win in 2020. … This notion that the only way to win is to recommit to a narrowing of the electorate is wrong-headed."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) isn’t doing so well in the battle for money. “Cory Booker has raised more than $5 million since launching his presidential campaign on Feb. 1, a relatively modest figure for the New Jersey senator compared with the sums announced thus far by several of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination.”

The battle to end the death penalty isn’t so controversial these days. “By signing an executive order, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California recently ended the threat of execution as long as he is in office for the 737 inmates on the state’s death row, the largest in the Western Hemisphere. Almost immediately, Democratic presidential candidates lined up in support, calling capital punishment a moral outrage infected with racial bias.”

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) battles cancer but isn’t going to be dissuaded from a presidential run. “I’m looking forward to running in 2020. This obviously was unexpected, but we caught it early. It’s something that I think we’re going to be able to treat, and I don’t think it should keep me off the trail."

The battle against the filibuster is now a campaign issue. “Filibuster reform isn’t a national political issue the way that health care or taxes or wages are. And it’s difficult to imagine a Presidential campaign built on a candidate’s position toward a Senate procedural rule. Yet, in the early goings of the 2020 race, Democrats keep getting asked whether the Senate should get rid of the sixty-vote threshold.”

