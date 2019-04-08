

Don Brady joins over 100 other people in calling for the public release of the Mueller report on April 4 in Spokane, Wash. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Demands to release the Mueller report

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr

UP: Stacey Abrams

DOWN: Chances a white, straight male will be the Democratic nominee

UP: Democrats’ running on health care in 2020

DOWN: President Trump joining the lawsuit to invalidate all of Obamacare

UP: Trump’s incoherence

DOWN: Closing the border

UP: Trump’s lack of foreign policy credibility

DOWN: A third North Korea summit

UP: Demanding Trump’s tax returns

DOWN: People who believe his are “under audit”

UP: Cognizance of personal space

DOWN: Democrats who didn’t know former vice president Joe Biden was a hugger

UP: British political chaos

DOWN: Brexit

UP: Democratic investigations into Trump

DOWN: Chances for any Trump domestic legislative victory

UP: Americans comfortable with a gay president

DOWN: Americans comfortable with Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve

