UP: Demands to release the Mueller report
DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr
UP: Stacey Abrams
DOWN: Chances a white, straight male will be the Democratic nominee
UP: Democrats’ running on health care in 2020
DOWN: President Trump joining the lawsuit to invalidate all of Obamacare
UP: Trump’s incoherence
DOWN: Closing the border
UP: Trump’s lack of foreign policy credibility
DOWN: A third North Korea summit
UP: Demanding Trump’s tax returns
DOWN: People who believe his are “under audit”
UP: Cognizance of personal space
DOWN: Democrats who didn’t know former vice president Joe Biden was a hugger
UP: British political chaos
DOWN: Brexit
UP: Democratic investigations into Trump
DOWN: Chances for any Trump domestic legislative victory
UP: Americans comfortable with a gay president
DOWN: Americans comfortable with Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve
