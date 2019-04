(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

When Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) asked whether the people in the White House had read the special counsel’s full report before Attorney General William P. Barr released his summary, the attorney general did not answer.

