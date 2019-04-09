

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) during a news conference last week in Washington. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Politico reports on Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) who wisely encouraged Democrats to stop avoiding foreign policy:

[Murphy] is increasingly worried his party is too focused on domestic policy and needs to train its fire on Trump’s haphazard national security record. “This is not likely to be a foreign policy election. But it will be a close election in which a big national security gap between Democrats and Republicans could cost us the election,” the Connecticut Democrat said in an interview.

President Trump’s foreign policy may be a mess, but unless Democrats make the case as to why he is a menace and present their own view, Democrats will miss a golden opportunity. (“The quickest way to pierce [Trump’s] image of toughness is to show what a laughingstock America has become across the world. Talking about national security and foreign policy is a perfect mechanism to go strike at the heart of Trump’s brand, on a topic that he can’t handle.”) Incidentally, Murphy lets on that he’s spent the most time on foreign policy issues with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) about Syria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. (Both he and Harris serve on the Intelligence Committee.)

Murphy is perhaps too kind. (Maybe behind closed doors he’s offering some sterner, tough love.) Democratic contenders have several major challenges.

First, they don’t talk about national security much, which means they don’t build up a confidence level, which means they don’t talk about it. This is a counterproductive cycle because they will need to talk about foreign policy in the primary and general election debates. Moreover, they need to pass the commander in chief test (as President Barack Obama did in the contest against the late Sen. John McCain) so voters will entrust them with the job.

Second, their tone and approach needs to be upgraded. Rather than hurling an insult at an ally or overstepping their bounds by seeming to meddle in a democratic country’s politics, they should be explaining where Trump messed up, what the danger is to the United States and how to remedy the problem.

For example, they might say: “Trump has pulled out of the JCPOA, separating ourselves from our allies whom we need to pressure Iran. The danger is that we’ll be left with two untenable options -- war or appeasement.”

Likewise, on human rights they might say, “By slobbering over foreign autocrats such as Abdel Fatah al-Sissi in Egypt, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, Trump encourages corruption, domestic oppression and attacks on American nationals (e.g., Jamal Khashoggi, murdered by the Saudis). This contributes to their own instability. We should make clear that good relations with the United States depends in part on their respect for universal human rights.”

Third, Democrats need to do better than say they are going to “end long wars.” That’s in part what Trump did as he yanked U.S. forces out of Syria, alarming allies, putting the Kurds at grave risk and signaling America’s unreliability. In this regard, they should be offering a critique of Trump (erratic, easily manipulated by dictators, shunning friends) that presents them as everything Trump is not — steady, impervious to personal flattery, a bridge builder to allies.

Fourth, they should explain that we face multi-faceted threats from China (ranging from cyberterrorism to territorial expansion to infiltration of our universities to theft of intellectual property). While Trump has launched a useless trade war, he hasn’t successfully addressed these threats. He has left us more vulnerable than ever.

Fifth, Democrats must sound informed and sophisticated on Pentagon spending. They need to remind voters that it’s the generals who routinely warn administrations against cutting aid and State Department functions, which wind up increasing the risk of conflict. Rather than wasting money on a new space force, sending the military on a useless mission to the border to support his immigration hysteria, raiding Pentagon accounts to pay for an unnecessary wall or creating upheaval in the military by throwing out transgender members who want to serve their country, the commander in chief should use the military for military purposes. He/she should be aligning the threats we face with the missions we ask the military to fulfill, which in turn will require the resources to accomplish those missions. In contrast to simply adding money indiscriminately to the Pentagon budget, slashing the State Department budget and creating crises out of thin air, the next president must be a sober, clear-eyed commander in chief.

Democrats may think talking about foreign policy now is a waste. They kid themselves. If they don’t practice and improve now, they’ll never make it to the Oval Office.