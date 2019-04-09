

Members of Mötley Crüe and the cast of "The Dirt" arrive at the film's world premiere last month at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“The Dirt,” Netflix’s docudrama about Mötley Crüe, and “The Beach Bum,” Harmony Korine’s examination of a fictional drug-besotted poet, aren’t typical Oscar fare. But both offer more insight and honesty into their respective subjects than “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the dreary, multiple-Oscar-winning biopic about Queen and its frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Leaving aside the various issues surrounding “Bohemian Rhapsody” — namely director Bryan Singer’s alleged misdeeds and his explicit erasure from the film’s Oscar campaign in an effort to convince voters it was okay to vote for it — the real tragedy of that film’s multiple Oscar wins is that it’s deadly dull, a rehash of music movie tropes anchored by a lead performance that rarely transcends mimicry. It’s a prestigious whitewash tracking the rise and fall and rebirth of a great man, a matter-of-fact recounting of peculiarities and events that at times feels more like litany than literature. The whole project felt manufactured and lifeless; the brief use of “Radio Ga Ga” in Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting 2,” which put the viewer in the middle of a dance floor blissing out to that song’s chorus, was a far more stirring triumph to Mercury’s life and music.

“The Dirt,” meanwhile, feels authentically ribald in a way that lives up to the spirit of its subject matter. The movie opens with a tour through a post-gig house party in 1981, the boys of Mötley Crüe — Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Tommy Lee (Machine Gun Kelly), Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) and Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon) — engaging in debauchery unfit for description in a family newspaper. Mötley Crüe was content to rack up hits and groupies alike as the band tore through the 1980s, and there’s something charmingly honest about “The Dirt’s” treatment of its modest aims.

This isn’t to say the film is bereft of artistry. Far from it! Director Jeff Tremaine knows just how to illustrate the absurdity of his subjects. At one point, after an intoxicated Vince Neil has caused a car crash that resulted in the death of a fellow musician, Nikki Sixx muses during a voice-over about abandoning his buddy during his brief post-crash prison stint.

“Vince was my bandmate, my best friend, my brother. And I didn’t call. I didn’t visit. I didn’t support him in anyway whatsoever,” Sixx says, perched in a restaurant booth, as a nude woman slinks toward him and eerie music plays. “Why wasn’t I there for him? It was simple. I’d fallen head over heels in love. And she was the sweetest thing I’d ever known. She made me feel all the warmth and happiness I never knew as a child. Her name was heroin.”

This reveal that the nude woman is carrying a plate with a needle on it is sublime in its silliness, a perfect mixture of trash and truth that gets to the ugly heart of addiction while never boring the audience with empty moralizing or foolish posturing. If you’re here for a biopic about a band renowned for its skeevy sensibilities, you’re not going to be offended by what’s on display. And if you are offended … well, why are you watching anyway?

The easily offended should also shy away from “The Beach Bum,” which stars Matthew McConaughey as a South Florida poet-slash-burnout haunting Key West and South Beach. We are told of Moondog’s (McConaughey) brilliance repeatedly, yet when we hear his poetry it sounds like a joke. One such poem, uttered at the beginning and end of the film, involves his penis and the fondness he has for it. The verses are so laughably bad that one can’t help but feel as though we’re supposed to treat them, and him, like a joke, even while the beach-bound grotesques who surround Moondog in the hazy Florida dusk stare at him with awe.

The debauchery of “The Beach Bum” is of a different sort from the debauchery of “The Dirt.” Whereas Mötley Crüe’s dalliances take place with women who might have made it in to the final call for an 1980s-era Guess jeans catalogue, Moondog’s conquests and hangers-on are a bit older, a bit less kempt and frankly speaking, a big less enviable. The life of a Beach Bum, enabled by the family wealth of his equally lascivious wife, Minnie (Isla Fisher), has some appeal — constant intoxication; no real responsibilities; license for licentiousness — but the reality of his world is far from glamorous. It’s silly, and more than a little bit gross.

Again, there’s an ugly honesty to Korine’s movie that is wholly lacking in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” No one would confuse either “The Dirt” or “The Beach Bum” for awards bait; indeed, I’m not sure the rambling, languorous “Beach Bum” is even particularly good. But there’s no universe in which either of these films is markedly inferior to the celebration of Queen that won four trophies at this year’s Oscars.