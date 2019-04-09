Opinion writer

* Damian Paletta reports that everyone in the Trump administration is working together to make sure the public never gets to see the president's tax returns:

Treasury Department lawyers consulted with the White House general counsel’s office about the potential release of President Trump’s tax returns before House Democrats formally requested the records, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday. Mnuchin had not previously revealed that the White House was playing any official role in the Treasury Department’s decision on releasing Trump’s tax returns. Democrats are asking for six years of Trump’s returns, using a federal law that says the treasury secretary “shall furnish” the records upon the request of House or Senate chairmen. The process is designed to be walled off from White House interference, in part because of corruption that took place during the Teapot Dome scandal in the 1920s. Mnuchin revealed the discussions during a congressional hearing. He said he had not personally spoken with anyone from the White House about the tax returns, but he said that members of his team had done so.

“Walled off from White House interference”! Not this White House.

* Julia Ainsley, Carol E. Lee, and Kristen Welker report that the Trump administration is getting ready to put a "buzz off" sign on the Statue of Liberty:

The White House is working on plans to make it harder for immigrants at the border to receive asylum by forcing them to do more to prove they have a credible fear of returning home and putting border agents in charge of the interview process, according to multiple senior administration officials. The potential changes are part of President Donald Trump's overhaul of the Department of Homeland Security. Currently, asylum-seekers are interviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers and only need to express a fear of persecution in their home country in order to pass the first step in the process. Several of Trump's top advisers have for months pushed outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to make such changes to the asylum process, officials said. Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller in particular has argued that Customs and Border Protection agents will be tougher on asylum-seekers and will pass fewer of them on the initial screening, known as a credible fear interview, the sources said. The strategy is part of an overall crackdown on asylum-seekers that is designed to grant fewer of them access to the United States.

What a bunch of monsters.

* Heather Timmons reports on how Stephen Miller easily manipulated Trump into lashing out at Kirstjen Nielsen in order to advance Miller's harsh policy agenda.

* Eric Levitz says that yes, Stephen Miller is a white nationalist, and dismantles the dumb talking point that saying so is anti-Semitic..

* Mike DeBonis, Erica Werner, and Rachael Bade report that Democrats in the House cancelled a budget vote over disagreements between moderates and liberals.

* Neil Irwin and Emily Badger look at the places in America suffering from a shortage of workers, in contrast to President Trump's claim that the U.S. is "full."

* Juliana Menasce Horowitz, Anna Brown, and Kiana Cox have a new report showing that most Americans think Trump has made race relations in America worse.

* Vicki Divoll says the intelligence committees should already have all the material in the Mueller report, and if they don't they can demand it, without a subpoena.

* Peter Beinart examines how Elizabeth Warren has been caught in one of the double binds that women candidates inevitably face.

* Burgess Everett reports that Republicans in the Senate are trying to get Trump to withdraw Herman Cain's nomination to the Federal Reserve board, since Cain is an absurdly unqualified nincompoop.

* Ron Brownstein examines the ways a Joe Biden presidential candidacy would force the Democratic Party to reckon with all the ways it has evolved over the past half-century.

* And Aimee Picchi reports on the many Americans in high-tax states who are getting an unpleasant surprise in their federal tax returns because of the GOP’s 2017 tax bill.