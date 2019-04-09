

Kirstjen Nielsen, left. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

Candidate Donald Trump would say President Trump is weak: “The president has been frustrated at the surge of migrants crossing the border despite his promise to supporters to close the entire border. Not to mention that nearly three years into his presidency, there is no wall, and there may never be. He lost the standoff with Congress over funding it, and he’s in danger of losing a similar battle in the courts. He is in the politically tricky territory of having to campaign in 2020 to fix problems that he campaigned in 2016 to fix.”

The attacks on former vice president Joe Biden’s hugging haven’t weakened him, it seems. “Former vice president Joe Biden leads the Democratic pack of contenders for the White House despite a week of accusations of improper touching and kissing from seven women, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday.” I guess voters have figured out they knew about this for decades.

Each round of appointees is weaker than the preceding one. The “best people” don’t work for Trump: “Government officials ... said at least two more top department figures were expected to leave soon as well: L. Francis Cissna, the head of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, and John Mitnick, the department’s general counsel and a senior member of Ms. Nielsen’s leadership team.” Secret Service Director Randolph D. Alles’s departure was announced Monday.

Even Republicans have started to worry about Trump’s weak management. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee: “In addition to congressional dysfunction, I am concerned with a growing leadership void within the department tasked with addressing some of the most significant problems facing the nation."

Trump’s weak, frankly nonexistent, management skills come with a price. “Donald Trump’s frustration over his inability to fulfill his signature 2016 campaign promise to curb illegal immigration led him to oust his second homeland security chief, as the president eyes his re-election prospects next year.”

Never have we seen such weak nominations for the Fed. “In a survey taken Friday through Sunday, 60% of respondents said the Senate should not confirm former Wall Street Journal editorial writer Moore, and 53% called for the Senate to reject the prospective nomination of businessman and former Republican president candidate Herman Cain.”

Trump isn’t the only weak North American leader. On Canada’s Justin Trudeau: “The first flaw: When frustrated or disappointed, he loses his cool. As one person on the receiving end of his ill temper put it to me, ‘He yells when he does not get his way, then gloats when he does.’ The second? Trudeau does not always accurately think through the ultimate consequences of his actions.” Hmm, sound familiar? Read the whole thing.