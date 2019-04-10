

Protestors in London demonstrate against Brunei's anti-gay laws on April 6. (Sophie Hogan/PA via AP)

Benjamin Butterworth is a journalist for the i newspaper in London and an LGBT campaigner.

Over the past few weeks, the international community has reacted with horror at the news that Brunei’s new penal code makes gay sex and adultery punishable with death by stoning. The United Nations branded the laws “extreme and unjustified.” Human Rights Watch called the code “barbaric to the core.” A number of celebrities, including George Clooney and Ellen DeGeneres, have led calls to boycott hotels owned by the country’s sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah.

But leaders in Britain — arguably the nation with the greatest responsibility to act against draconian anti-LGBT laws around the world — managed only a whimper of criticism. In Parliament, the Foreign Office’s minister of state for Asia and Pacific extolled the sultan as a “a great friend” and, in the tone of a man trying to excuse his racist uncle, said that the law reflected that the sultan being “a little bit more devout as he got older.” Other British leaders, including the prime minister, remained largely silent.

The tepid reaction is conspicuous given Britain’s long history in the tiny, oil-rich kingdom. Brunei was occupied, to varying extents, by Britons for a century. Since 1984, when it gained independence, it has been an active member of Queen Elizabeth II’s Commonwealth. The so-called family of nations encompasses 53 nations (most of them former colonies), almost a third of the world’s population and, shamefully, more than half the countries that outlaw same-sex relations.

The British Empire exported homophobia on an industrial scale. Today, 35 of 53 Commonwealth countries criminalize gay sex — and many still have the same penal code that was inflicted on them under colonization. India, home to 1.3 billion people, continued to persecute gay men under a British law, introduced in 1861, until just seven months ago.

Lingering punishments among other former colonies include life imprisonment in Bangladesh, Barbados, Guyana, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda. Malaysia, Brunei’s neighbor, punishes gay people with 20 years in jail, plus flogging. In Brunei — even before the country introduced the new, gruesome punishments — gay sex was outlawed under a law that was a relic of the British penal code.

Last year, Prime Minister Theresa May went further than many others in confronting this reality when addressing a gathering of Commonwealth leaders, saying she is “all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country.”

“They were wrong then and they are wrong now. As the United Kingdom’s prime minister, I deeply regret both the fact that such laws were introduced and the legacy of discrimination, violence and even death that persists today,” she told the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The admission was a bold step forward for the British government after a long history of sidestepping the issue. But lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people facing the threat of death for an inescapable reality of their humanity need actions, not words, to prevent implementation the new penal code. And with its historic complicity, Britain is morally obligated to take the lead.

Yet calls to suspend Brunei from the Commonwealth by members of the opposition Labour Party have fallen on deaf ears. Responding to the suggestion, the Foreign Office said the move was not “best way” to confront Brunei’s human rights abuses. Nor has it committed to recalling the 2,000 British soldiers stationed on Brunei to send the message. It took a week of public uproar before the Commonwealth’s secretary-general, appointed by the queen, came out to criticize the laws.

Brunei’s sultan benefited from an education at Sandhurst, Britain’s foremost military academy, as a young man. He has been given a knighthood by the queen and an honorary degree from Oxford University and enjoyed polo matches with Prince Charles and Prince William. In many ways, he is a product of the British establishment — the very establishment that is now willfully turning a blind eye to atrocities committed under his rule.

It’s true that the new laws are the product of domestic pressures rather than Britain’s imperial past. Brunei’s faltering oil reserves and impending economic downturn, coupled with growing Islamic fundamentalism, likely contributed to the sultan’s shift to sharia law and authoritarianism. But Britain is letting him get away with it.

Britain’s pale response to these human rights abuses is more than concerning. It is part of a long-standing policy to look the other way in a bid to hold together the mirage of an empire that still brings many Britons a sense of superiority. It’s easy to blame Brunei’s laws solely on an authoritarian ruler and Islamist fundamentalism, but much harder to take stock of how Britain’s own history has exported and normalized these laws for centuries.

The British Empire’s anti-gay laws are not an archaic part of history — they are an archaic part of the present. It’s time Britain took responsibility for the homophobic legacy of colonialism, in Brunei and around the world.

