Has the frail tether connecting me to reality finally, at long last, snapped? Have words finally broken free of any thin hint of meaning they once possessed? Is there no truth or decency remaining in this world?

I am asking, of course, about “The Lion King.”

I keep seeing people talking about the live-action “Lion King.” Look, here is the trailer for Disney’s new live-action “Lion King”! Aren’t you excited for Disney’s new, upcoming live-action “Lion King”?

No, I AM NOT, because, as far as I can tell, there is NO SUCH THING. But, honestly, I am beginning to question this.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but we can all agree those are not live-action lions, right? This is not a live-action “Lion King.” This is computer-animated. Right? I mean, I’m right, right? I’m not wildly off-base?

So I do not understand why we’re still calling this the live-action “Lion King.” Does Disney think we do not notice? Has someone there looked at the world we are living in and said, “Great news: We live in a postmodern hellscape where all words have lost their meaning! Gaslighting abounds and every fact is a Rorschach test! Let’s use this to advertise the new ‘Lion King’ as a live-action film!”

When I heard “Disney is making a live-action ‘Lion King,’” I thought: Truly it is an amazing time to be alive, because Disney is doing the impossible! Not content with “Frozen,” it is attempting a feat that has literally never occurred before, and I am proud to be alive to witness it. I thought that if you tried to make a live-action movie starring lions, it would inevitably be an infamous disaster on par with “Roar.” People would be wounded on-screen; blood would be everywhere; chaos and mayhem would ensue.

But Disney is a very large corporation, and if there is one thing we know living in America today, it is that a corporation possessed of sufficient size can do anything it sets its mind to. And Disney has set its mind to making a live-action “Lion King,” which can ONLY mean one thing: It has found lions it thinks are capable of carrying a feature film — real lions (including several stunt-double lions, probably for sequences such as the stampede and Mufasa’s death, where you would not want to risk the lives of your actual stars).

Disney will now commence the onerous process of training those lions, probably using operant conditioning and steak, to re-create the story of “The Lion King.” I cannot wait to see what those lions do with the text. Presumably they have also found some hyenas, at least one warthog and a meerkat — although meerkats by now, after “Meerkat Manor,” are entertainment industry veterans and probably have agents. Soon they will attach a toucan. I doubt, however, that there will be singing.

Then I heard Beyoncé would be playing Nala. Now, for this to be the case, and for this to still be a live-action movie, one of two things had to be true. Either Beyoncé, after enormous consideration and weighing the impact of this decision on her musical career and family, was preparing to become a lion, as were the other cast members, or they were going the “Cats” route, in which every lion would be played by a human being doing their best lion impression in a lion suit — which would still, in its way, have been exciting. The star-studded cast of humans would have been captivating to watch, even in full lion garb! I would eagerly have consumed all their content about the process of embodying a lion at lion-scale.

But now I find that they are doing neither thing. Instead, they are animating it but calling it live-action. Live-action? Remove the “V,” and there you have it.

Instead of actually doing the work of giving us a live-action “Lion King,” Disney is just — lying! IT IS STILL ANIMATED, DISNEY! IT IS JUST BETTER ANIMATION! This is not LIVE, nor is it ACTION! It is not even LIONS!

Don’t throw three or four pages of nonsense in my face and call it the complete Mueller report! Don’t make me watch “Yellow Submarine” and call it “Seeing the Beatles Live.” Don’t emerge, decades after the fact, to tell me about Dumbledore’s intense sexual relationships!

It’s not that I want to have my cake and eat it too, really! I simply don’t want to be told I had cake when the cake was CGI added during postproduction. That may be lovely, but it isn’t cake!

Words should mean things. That’s my contention. And even if those words don’t mean anything, they should not mean THEIR EXACT OPPOSITE. If “live-action” means “animated,” then the phrase “safe, edible meats” could mean something too horrid to contemplate!

I understand that words are largely meaningless. So-called pro-life activists want the death penalty for abortions! You can say that “spying did occur” and mean, in fact, that it . . . did not! I feel like this is an era where any shred of truth is precious and should be clung to, limpet-like.

But the truth is under attack from every side, and I regret to say that one of those sides is Disney. Disney, I do not ask you to stop “The Lion King.” I just ask you to stop the lying!

