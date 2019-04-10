Opinion writer

* Matt Viser reports on one way Democratic candidates have evolved:

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are embracing gun control more enthusiastically than in any other campaign in recent memory, with emotional appeals against firearm violence and pledges to stand up to the National Rifle Association. As with other issues, the change reflects the party’s accelerating shift toward voters who live in cities and suburbs and are more highly educated. And it forecasts a general-election battle that could test the party’s liberal surge against a deep attachment to gun culture in many parts of the country, including some areas that Democrats hope to wrest from President Trump.

How will they get support for, say, universal background checks when only 90 percent of the public supports them?

* Lisa Rein and Damian Paletta report that President Trump is itching to smash some things:

The White House is moving to do what no president has accomplished since World War II: eliminate a major federal agency. If the Trump administration succeeds at dismantling the Office of Personnel Management, the closure could be a blueprint for shuttering other departments as it tries to shrink government. The agency would be pulled apart and its functions divided among three other departments. An executive order directing parts of the transition by the fall is in the final stages of review, administration officials said, with an announcement by President Trump likely by summer. OPM employees were briefed at a meeting in March.

Yeah, it’s not like managing a 2 million-person federal workforce is really necessary.

* Yes, Trump really did lament today that the U.S. military can’t get “a little rough” with migrants, and yes, he really did wish aloud that our military could act like “another military from another country would act.” Reminder: He’s talking mainly about people who are exercising their legal right to apply for asylum.

* Dylan Matthews looks at Democratic plans for a meaningful child tax credit that would lift millions out of poverty.

* Ken Dilanian looks at how Attorney General Barr embraced a bunch of Fox News talking points about the Russia scandal in his testimony today.

* Timothy O’Brien carefully dissects Barr’s testimony and watches him morph into Trump’s Roy Cohn.

* Eric Boehlert aptly notes that Trump’s erratic purging of DHS show he has no reason to think the press will hold him accountable for mismanagement.

* David Dayen profiles the most powerful policy aide in Congress and what his approach says about divisions among Democrats.

* David Crary reports on the conservative states that are trying to force the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade by essentially outlawing abortion.

* David Leonhardt takes a deep dive into the problem with carbon pricing.

* Robert Kaiser argues that the late 70s is probably too old for a president.

* Tracy Jan and Heather Long talk to the woman whose allegations of sexual harassment helped sink Herman Cain's 2012 presidential campaign.

* Abha Bhattarai looks at the next phase of the “retail apocalypse” that is costing hundreds of thousands of Americans their jobs.

* And Eliana Johnson and Daniel Lippman tell the story of Trump’s comically bizarre trip to Mt. Vernon, where he concluded that George Washington should have slapped his own name on the place in big letters.