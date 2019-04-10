

Trucks wait to cross the border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday. (Christian Torres)

Opinion writer

President Trump’s chaotic term doesn’t help Senate Republicans. “The resignation on Sunday of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is unlikely to reverse the blood-pressure spike that so many GOP leaders are having, as chaos and strife seem to surround this president and White House in the same way that the Peanuts character ‘Pig-Pen’ attracts dust . . . While the presidential contest is, should, and will continue to dominate the attention of the political world, a Senate fight will top the undercard.”

He rightly attributes the chaos is attributable to Trump. “Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that President Donald Trump ‘cannot keep changing personnel, changing strategy, tweeting your way through a problem as serious’ as immigration. . . . [T]he result is ‘chaos when it comes to border issues, all created by the president and his whimsical, erratic and oftentimes nasty pursuit of policy.’ ”

Trump tries to blame President Barack Obama for the chaos. No way: “The Trump administration did separate families. The Trump Department of Homeland Security estimates more than 2300 children had been separated from their families by last spring. And the Trump administration did detain children in cages. An unknown number of those children is still not back with their families.”

Rick Wilson pens a dream apology for Kirstjen Nielsen for the chaos and cruelty she presided over. “I have been a party to evil. No word more effectively describes the Trump administration’s actions on immigration. By acts of omission and commission, I have executed policies of deliberate cruelty, particularly to children, that were both in violation of the letter and the spirit of U.S. law and the most basic norms of humanitarian behavior.” Read the whole thing, but don’t hold your breath waiting for a real mea culpa.

Closing the border would create chaos. In fact we need more legal immigrants. “Population growth in the United States has now hit its lowest level since 1937, partly because of a record-low fertility rate — the number of children born per woman. The United States increasingly has population growth rates similar to slow-growing Japan and Western Europe, with immigration partly offsetting that shift. . . . When it comes to the economy, at least, the country looks more like one that is too empty than too full."

Amid all the chaos, the Cabinet is filling up with white, male sycophants. “He’s had three national security advisers, three chiefs of staff and three attorneys general and he hasn’t even been in office for three years. One other result of the chaotic churn in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet is that he has fewer women — down to just three.”

Aside from the chaos it causes, Trump’s personnel churn is a power grab. “By filling vacancies in his Cabinet with officials serving in an acting capacity, Trump is able to bypass Senate confirmation of his picks. He has been open about the advantages of having Cabinet members in acting positions.”