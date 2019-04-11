Opinion writer

* Damian Paletta, Mike DeBonis, and Seung Min Kim report that at least one of Trump's abjectly unqualified appointments might be going down:

A swift defection of at least four Senate Republicans has all-but-doomed the chance of Herman Cain to win a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, serving as one of the most striking rebukes to President Trump’s personnel choices since he took office in 2017. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) all said they would oppose Cain’s appointment to the Fed. Republicans control 53 seats of the 100-chamber Senate, and losing the support of four members means Cain would need help from Democrats, which appears unlikely. “If I had to vote today, I would vote no,” Cramer said Thursday.

Herman Cain is a grifter and a fool. Good riddance.

* Burgess Everett and Eliana Johnson report that Republicans on Capitol Hill are seriously considering standing up to the president, at some point in the future:

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Republicans this week to head off problematic nominees before President Donald Trump officially picked them, the Kentucky Republican singled out Ken Cuccinelli. Floated for the job of Homeland Security secretary, the former Virginia attorney general runs the anti-establishment Senate Conservatives Fund, which he joined in 2014. McConnell remarked Tuesday that the group had cost the GOP seats in 2010 and 2012 by guiding the party away from more electable candidates, according to attendees at the closed-door Republican policy lunch. Now with McConnell up for reelection and eager to protect his narrow majority, it's Senate Republicans who are trying to take control. In addition to confronting Trump on his purge at the Department of Homeland Security and his threat to deploy auto tariffs and keep existing levies, GOP senators hope they can persuade the president to avoid nominating Cuccinelli or Kris Kobach, another immigration hard-liner, to lead DHS. They also want Trump to drop plans to nominate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve and are considering whether to challenge Stephen Moore’s nomination to the Fed.

In the end, everyone’s only out for themselves, and if Trump is causing them problems, they’ll push back.

* Kathryn Kranhold reports on the major companies like Netflix, Amazon, Chevron, and Eli Lilly that had huge profits last year but were able to pay no federal taxes thanks to the Republican tax cut of 2017.

* Elizabeth Warren proposes a Real Corporate Profits Tax, taxing corporations based on the profits they report to shareholders, not on what they claim to have made once all the loopholes are exploited.

* Steve Benen examines how often Trump takes ordinary policy disagreements or criticisms and uses them to accuse Democrats of treason.

* Sean McElwee looks at how voters are affected when they hear negative information about Joe Biden; it's not so great.

* Maxwell Strachan and Ariel Edwards-Levy report on the evolving feelings toward reparations among Democratic voters.

* Simon Rosenberg explains three things we should do to protect our elections before 2020.

* Kevin Morris and Peter Dunphy report that where automatic voter registration has been implemented, we've seen often dramatic increases in the number of people registered.

* Olga Khazan explains why Europeans don’t get huge medical bills the way Americans do.

* And Amanda Marcotte considers the irony of Julian Assange ending up here after everything he’s done.