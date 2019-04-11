

Attorney General William P. Barr testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. (Pete Marovich/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cleared $6 million but, like polling, it’s a warning sign. “The fundraising haul fell well short of those of several other candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). Notably, Warren was the first among that group to announce her presidential intentions, giving her the most time to raise campaign cash.”

William P. Barr’s 19-page memo was a clear warning. “Dan Abrams: I’m ‘Concerned’ if Barr Can be ‘Fair Arbiter’ After Trump Campaign Spying Claims.”

It’s not like voters weren’t warned that he’s a raving narcissist. “During a guided tour of Mount Vernon last April with French president Emmanuel Macron, Trump learned that [George] Washington was one of the major real-estate speculators of his era. So, he couldn’t understand why America’s first president didn’t name his historic Virginia compound or any of the other property he acquired after himself.”

Democrats have warned he’s in over his head. Looks like they’re right: “For President Trump, the situation at the border has generated red-hot fury. It erupted again on Sunday as he abruptly forced out Kirstjen Nielsen, his long-embattled homeland security secretary, for what he considered her failure to put an end to the surge of migrants. In recent days, the president has landed on a dark new message that, if taken literally, could mean an end to all immigration — legal and illegal — across the Mexican border.”

Voters should be forewarned: Voters don’t agree with the media on what’s scandalous. “A new Quinnipiac poll of Democrats in California, where voting will take place on the March 3 Super Tuesday primary next year, shows Biden in the lead and finds that 71% of Democrats polled said Biden’s touching of several women in a way that made them uncomfortable was not a serious issue. In interviews with nearly two dozen voters over the last week, Biden’s touchy-feely behavior drew a collective shrug, even if many women viewed his jokes as being in ‘poor taste,’ as one voter put it to CNN.”

A warning for both parties that the upper Midwest is up for grabs. “Forty-six percent of registered voters in Wisconsin approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 52 percent disapprove. In January, 44 percent approved and 52 percent disapproved.”

If only they had warned him earlier that completely inept nominees would be rejected. “At least three Republican senators said they won’t back President Donald Trump’s choice of Herman Cain for the Federal Reserve Board, putting his prospective nomination in danger as the president suggested Wednesday he won’t put up a fight.”