Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hasn’t handed over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), even though a 1924 statute mandates that the IRS provide any taxpayers returns when requested by Congress.
Related:
Barr modifies the Justice Department’s motto
Barr ducks a question about whether the White House read the Mueller report
The Trump administration’s unappetizing plans
See editorial cartoons and other visuals by following @PostOpinions on Instagram