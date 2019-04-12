(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
By Ann Telnaes
Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Editorial cartoonist

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hasn’t handed over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), even though a 1924 statute mandates that the IRS provide any taxpayers returns when requested by Congress.

