Opinion writer

* Rachael Bade, John Wagner, and Maria Sacchetti report that what at first seemed like just another sadistic and demented joke is actually something President Trump is seriously considering:

President Trump said Friday that his administration is giving “strong considerations” to a plan to release immigrant detainees exclusively into “sanctuary cities,” reviving a proposal that White House officials insisted had been rejected months ago after only informal consideration. His comments on Twitter followed a Washington Post report that the administration had been eyeing districts of political adversaries, including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to release detainees. “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!” Trump wrote. His tweets suggested that the plan, which immigration officials had rejected in November and February, was again viable and that the administration is now considering sending all detainees to sanctuary cities to the exclusion of other communities.

Wow, Trump’s threats are so terrifying! Democrats will have no choice but to abjectly capitulate to his demands! Oh, wait:

But following Trump’s tweets, a Department of Homeland Security official said DHS is not drawing up plans to implement the proposal. The official requested anonymity to contradict the president.

Trump’s endlessly gullible supporters will get very excited about this, though.

* And just when you think we’ve hit bottom:

President Donald Trump told Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan he would grant McAleenan a pardon if he were sent to jail for having border agents block asylum seekers from entering the US in defiance of US law, senior administration officials tell CNN. Trump reportedly made the comment during a visit to the border at Calexico, California, a week ago. It was not clear if the comment was a joke. Two officials briefed on the exchange say the President told McAleenan, since named the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, that he “would pardon him if he ever went to jail for denying US entry to migrants,” as one of the officials paraphrased.

DHS is adamantly denying it. But it’s a measure of how far we’ve fallen that we can’t dismiss the possibility out of hand that this did indeed happen -- and that it wasn’t a “joke.”

* Jeff Stein goes inside the health insurance industry’s developing campaign to make sure those pesky Medicare-for-all proposals never get off the ground.

* Elaina Plott goes deep into Ivanka Trump’s universe, and into the “founding myth” that she represents a “moderating force” on her father.

* John Harwood has a good interview with the typically interesting Mayor Pete Buttigieg about how to make American capitalism right. Note that Buttigieg says we should consider a wealth tax.

* Jonathan Bernstein offers a nice debunking of one of the dopiest conservative claims of all, that we’re a “republic” and not a “democracy,” and explains why it matters.

* Amelia Thompson-DeVeaux argues that what we still haven’t seen from Mueller’s report about Trump’s obstruction of justice could very well constitute a political threat to him. True! Remember, William Barr’s letter suggests Mueller laid out extensive evidence on “both sides” of the criminal obstruction question.

* As Karen Tumulty points out, it really is striking how uninterested Trump and Stephen Miller appear in considering solutions to the humanitarian crisis at the border that would actually be constructive.

* Paul Krugman makes the case that the Green New Deal actually embodies a pragmatic approach to the global warming threat, as opposed to the pie-in-the-sky idealism of a thousand right wing (and centrist) caricatures.

* A good point from Erik Wemple: When pundits claim that Trump is just proposing things for fake P.R. purposes, they often downplay the substantive awfulness of what he actually is suggesting.

* Cameron Joseph reports on the influential role that Kamala Harris’ sister Maya is playing on her campaign, with an emphasis on outreach to nonwhite women.

* Meg Kelly and the Post fact-checking crew have a good video contextualizing those comments about 9/11 by Rep. Ilhan Omar that were clipped to generate maximum fake-outrage on the right. It really is remarkable how much coverage they managed to generate with that one.

* And Rick Wilson explains how it’s the dull, gray, seemingly plodding enablers -- like, say, William Barr -- who make lawlessness and authoritarianism possible.