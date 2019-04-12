

Herman Cain in Charleston, S.C., in January 2012. (Chris Keane/Reuters)

Opinion writer

This is not normal; it’s unprecedented. “[Attorney General William P.] Barr’s comments seemed to give [President] Trump something he long wanted: a Department of Justice that would not merely protect him, but would investigate and perhaps prosecute his political opponents and critics.”

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) points out how abnormal and inappropriate Barr’s conduct has been. “Mr. Barr knows how counter-intel investigations work. He knows there was ample evidence of Russian attempts to infiltrate the Trump campaign and that the FBI took lawful action to stop it. Giving a wink and a nod to this long-debunked ‘spying’ conspiracy theory is irresponsible.”

Presidents normally pick respected economists. “House Democratic leaders on Thursday bashed President Trump’s picks for the Federal Reserve Board — Herman Cain and Stephen Moore — with caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) likening the pair of nominations to a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit.’ ”

What the media obsesses about (e.g., hugging) doesn’t necessarily affect normal voters. “[Former vice president Joe] Biden has a 78% favorable to 14% unfavorable rating among likely Democratic caucus-goers [in Iowa]. [Sen. Bernie] Sanders also has a strong favorable rating (67%) but his unfavorable rating (26%) is higher than any of the two dozen contenders included in the poll.” And Biden is drawing the largest segment of his support from moderates.

It’s not normal to praise an asset of a hostile power such as Julian Assange. “When asked by reporters for his reaction [to Assange’s arrest], Trump said he was clueless about the controversial group. ‘I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.’ . . . But throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump praised WikiLeaks more than 140 times for leaks targeting the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta." During the campaign, Assange, the Kremlin and Trump were on the same side.

In the past, a biography such as this would normally have disqualified a candidate from running for president. Now, it’s serving South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg well. “He puts his impressive life forward as something that America made possible: the son of an immigrant who got into Harvard and became a Rhodes scholar, went back home and got elected mayor at 29 to help a hometown that was being sucked dry of any hope, and was able to marry the man he fell in love with because of the activism that produced the 2015 legalization decision by the Supreme Court.” And he served in Afghanistan.

If this becomes the norm, you’ll have a women’s revolt. “Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who undergoes an abortion procedure to possibly be charged with capital murder — a crime punishable by death in Texas.” Horrifying.