“[Barr] plans to redact four categories of information: grand jury material, information that could reveal intelligence sources and methods, details that could compromise ongoing investigations, and information impacting ‘peripheral’ third parties.”
— The Hill
Green: Grand jury testimony.
Red: Reveals intelligence sources and methods.
Blue: Compromises ongoing investigation.
Orange: Impacts peripheral third party.
Teal: Blue marker ran out.
Salmon: Reveals unflattering detail about the experience of staying at a Trump property or resort.
Crossed Out In Gold: President Trump was trying to highlight because he thought it exculpatory but pen was too big.
Whited Out: Not redacted, just a typo.
Crossed Out in a Zodiac Symbol With Many Tiny Pen Strokes: Person redacting watched cursed videotape.
Each Letter Filled Meticulously by a Variety of Colors to Form a Picture of Saint Patrick Blessing What Looks Like a Diseased Hippopotamus: Guy who was redacting went on break, monk took over.
Covered in Layers of Aluminum Foil: Redactor suddenly became aware this went all the way to the top.
Crossed Out in Pencil With Question Mark Written on Side: Redactor wasn’t sure of information’s importance, reminder to go back and ask someone, oops!
Yellow: This isn’t redacting! This is highlighting!
Purple: Information compromises Byzantine emperor.
Pale Green: Information reminded redactor of spring.
Turquoise: Information reminded redactor of last time he felt truly still.
Half-Inch Streak of Gorgeous Lavender: Lovely word the redactor wanted to keep to himself.
Brown Splotch: Redactor was eating gravy and spilled some on report.
Read more from Alexandra Petri:
I wish we would talk more about Policy (just not Elizabeth Warren’s)
For the first, second and final time, the live-action ‘Lion King’ is not live-action!
There are good reasons you can’t see the Mueller report yet, so please stop asking