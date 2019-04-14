

This week Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) took out her whiteboard and grilled Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, about the budget of an employee working at his bank:

There was no answer, of course. The answer, she made clear, is that employers need to pay workers a decent wage.

This isn’t the first time she boxed the ears of a CEO. She took it to the chief executive of Equifax whose company is arguing in court that its security breach didn’t injure anyone:

There was also the time she skewered Timothy Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo. He resigned two weeks later.

Her inquisitions are not limited to private-sector figures. In a hearing with the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which the administration has hollowed out, she left no doubt that the current director doesn’t know some basics about the area she is supposed to regulate:

I handed @CFPBDirector Kraninger a calculator and asked her to calculate the APR on a payday loan. She couldn’t. And she’s supposed to be the top government official protecting consumers from predatory lending practices? pic.twitter.com/35lL0GWPAO — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 11, 2019

There are a few lessons to be learned by all members of Congress. First, don’t pontificate; instead ask well-prepared questions that lead to an end result (e.g., hey, this person is totally unfit for her job!). Second, toughness doesn’t come from yelling at and bullying witnesses. The best questioners are pleasant and rarely raise their voice. Finally, Congress’s job is to provide oversight, keep executive branch employees on their toes and expose bad actors in the private sector, all to provide accountability and the foundation for necessary legislation. It’s how legislators are supposed to work.

For doing her job so exquisitely and providing a fair measure of entertainment, Rep. Porter, we can say well done.

