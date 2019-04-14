

Who said it?

1. “We see an administration struggling, running to keep up … to execute the increasingly random things he is saying.”

2. “Probably Stephen Miller, who seems to be the boss of everybody on immigration, ought to come before Congress and explain some of these policies.”

3. “This is again his manufactured chaos he’s created over the last two years on the border.”

4. “Is the president serious? Does he really intend to ship thousands of immigrants all across the country to cities like New York, and San Francisco, and a lot of other places?”

5. “He wasn’t president then, but Donald Trump actually took a $150,000 grant from the Bush administration … for 40 Wall Street. He stole $150,000 from some small-business person who could’ve used it to help rehabilitate himself.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

